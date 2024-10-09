Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Pineapple Financial (NYSE American: PAPL), a tech-driven mortgage brokerage with an extensive network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit, which will be taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Tuesday, October 22nd to Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Shubha Dasgupta, CEO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 23rd at 2:10 PM EDT. Shubha will also be fielding investor questions during the summit. "I am excited to share our journey and vision for the future of Pineapple Financial with our valued investors. In this detailed investor presentation, I will reflect on where we have been, highlight our current position in the market, and outline our strategic growth projections. Additionally, I will provide a macroeconomic update on the Canadian real estate market, discussing key trends and forecasts. Our goal is to showcase the opportunities that lie ahead and demonstrate how Pineapple Financial is poised for continued success in the dynamic landscape of Canadian real estate," said Shubha Dasgupta. Pineapple Financial has ranked among Canada's fastest-growing companies for the second consecutive year, achieving an impressive growth rate of 166%. The company is strategically positioned for further growth as changes to Canadian mortgage regulations create new market opportunities. Additionally, Pineapple Financial Inc. has launched Pineapple Insurance, which unlocks a multi-billion dollar market by offering life, creditor, and disability coverage tailored specifically for mortgage clients.

The Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit will feature public and private companies across various industries that will be given the opportunity to present to some of the most prominent venture capital, family office, private equity firms, high net worth individuals and institutional investors in the growth space attending from Canada, the United States, and abroad. For registration details, please click here.

Summit Details:

Event: Centurion One Capital 2nd Annual Bahamas Summit

Format: Presentations, Q&A, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Dates: Tuesday, October 22nd and Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

Pineapple Financial

Per: "Shubha Dasgupta"

Shubha Dasgupta

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER





About Pineapple Financial

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

Learn more about Pineapple Financial at https://gopineapple.com/

