Trail, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2024) - Metal Tech Alley, leaders in industrial supply chains and circular economy, is pleased to announce the company is participating in BMAC's upcoming CHARGED! Battery Conference. This year's event is being held on October 29-30 at Hotel Arts in Calgary.

CHARGED! 2024 features two days of programming with over 25 speakers from across the battery metals value chain. The event offers networking opportunities with thought leaders, government officials, and industry experts.

The conference will spotlight Canada's leadership in the global energy transition, focusing on its achievements, addressing industry challenges, and exploring key trends that reinforce the country's pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.

About Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

The Battery Metals Association of Canada is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

We share a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

About Metal Tech Alley

Metal Tech Alley, located in British Columbia's South Kootenay Region, is a unique ecosystem that exemplifies the principles of Industrial Circular Economy, playing a crucial role in the regional economy. This approach aims to keep both products and value within the economic system, minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency. Metal Tech Alley focuses on Innovation, Collaboration and Sustainability. Metal Tech Alley is integral to the regional economy by capitalizing on over 100 years of metallurgical expertise in the Kootenays, utilizing established supply chains and promoting the region's livability and access to nature. A future goal of Metal Tech Alley is to establish the region as a battery hub for Western Canada, with the focus on a R&D Facility for batteries, niche battery manufacturing and battery refurbishment. In conclusion, Metal Tech Alley is a pioneering initiative that demonstrates how rural areas can leverage their industrial heritage and expertise to create innovative, sustainable economic opportunities in the circular economy.

