Nio's stock plummeted over 8% to $6.24 on the New York Stock Exchange, reflecting growing uncertainty in the Chinese electric vehicle sector. Despite recent stimulus measures by China's central bank, investor sentiment remains cautious. Analysts warn against excessive optimism, emphasizing the need for further steps to stabilize growth. The sharp decline in Nio's share price underscores investors' skepticism regarding the effectiveness of China's economic stimulus efforts.

Trade Dispute Escalates with EU

The situation is further exacerbated by an intensifying trade conflict between China and the European Union. The EU is considering imposing tariffs of up to 45% on Chinese electric vehicles to protect its market from perceived unfair competition. This move could significantly hinder Nio's expansion plans in Europe. Beijing has responded with accusations of protectionism and proposed a minimum sales price for imported EVs, a compromise rejected by the EU. The ongoing dispute adds pressure to Chinese EV manufacturers like Nio, making a swift resolution unlikely and complicating their global market strategies.

