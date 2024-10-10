Liberty Personal Loans Support Australians' Relocation Goals

With regional migration on the rise, Liberty says flexible personal loans could help Australians move into their new home sooner.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 /?According to the recent Australian Property Update, the first quarter of 2024 saw one of the highest rates of regional migration from city centres in the past six years.

From budget-friendly living to enjoying a change of pace, more Australians are looking to move to their ideal destinations. However, the costs can quickly add up.

Non-bank lender Liberty says personal loans could be a practical solution for managing expenses such as professional movers, truck hire, immediate property repairs, and temporary accommodation.

Manager - Group Communications, Kate Jenkinson says personal loans can be a handy solution to help Australians move to a place they love without tapping into their savings upfront.

"At Liberty, we understand that lifestyle changes can make way for new opportunities. Whether it's greater job prospects, finding a better-fitting space, or enjoying a change of scenery, personal loans could help make relocating happen sooner," Ms Jenkinson said.

Liberty offers both secured and unsecured personal loans, allowing borrowers to make a choice that suits their circumstances.

"As free thinkers, we are committed to supporting people from diverse backgrounds. Thanks to the flexibility of our personal loans, we can help more Australians reach their lifestyle goals."

A Liberty personal loan can serve a variety of purposes. Beyond moving house, it could help with debt consolidation, travel plans, home upgrades, wedding ceremonies, medical support, and more.

With fixed terms, personalised interest rates, and same-day funding often available upon approval, personal loans offer the convenience that many Australians are looking for.

Liberty's flexible lending options are designed to cater to a range of customers, including those with alternative income sources, imperfect repayment histories, and complex financial backgrounds.

"At Liberty, we're proud to offer the support borrowers need to confidently pursue their dreams," Ms Jenkinson said.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.



Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

