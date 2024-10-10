Hyde Partners With Leading Matchmaking Services to Transform Men's Dating Success Through Style

Industry leaders First Round's On Me, Three Day Rule, and others integrate Hyde's personalized styling solutions to elevate the modern dating experience.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2024 / Dating services like First Round's On Me (FROM), Three Day Rule (TDR), and Agape Matchmaking are partnering with Hyde, a D.C.-based Retail Tech company, to provide men with curated date outfits and styling recommendations directly within their apps.

Hyde Fashion

Don't let your wardrobe hold you back. Get started today to learn more and let them help you feel confident on your next date.

With "cuffing season" in full swing, more men are seeking professional styling guidance, not just for their dates but also for their online dating profiles. FROM, TDR, and Agape Matchmaking are leading the way, offering personalized styling solutions through their partnership with Hyde. By combining human expertise with AI technology, Hyde provides men with high-quality, curated outfits and expert fashion advice, directly enhancing the dating experience within these matchmaking platforms.

A recent Wall Street Journal article, "So Many Men Are Dressed Badly on Dating Apps. How to Make a Better First Impression", (click here) highlighted that many men struggle with their date-night outfits, particularly for profile pictures and first dates. The article explored why "so many guys flub their outfits on Hinge and Raya." Hyde's partnership with dating apps addresses this often-overlooked aspect of dating, helping men present themselves confidently.

Joe Feminella, CEO and Co-Founder of FROM, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "First Round's On Me and Hyde's collaboration aligns perfectly with our goal to enhance the overall dating experience. We want our users to feel confident and eliminate the stress of 'what to wear,' allowing them to focus on making real-life connections."

Launched in 2020, FROM is a unique dating app that emphasizes in-person connections. In Q1 2024, FROM and Hyde piloted a service allowing men to request styling advice before their dates. The results were impactful: of the 9,202 men who signed up for styling assistance, 86% consulted a stylist, and 17.5% submitted photos for personalized recommendations. Given the success of this pilot, the partnership between FROM and Hyde is set to expand further.

Key insights from Hyde's internal research show:

54% of women are more likely to swipe right on a well-dressed man.

74% of women say that style is a key factor in deciding whether to go on a second date.

86% of men acknowledge that their clothing affects their confidence on dates.

However, 71% of men admit they are unsure how to dress appropriately for various occasions.

Maria Avgitidis P., CEO of Agape Matchmaking, commented, "Looking your best on a date is about respect and confidence. Our partnership with Hyde ensures our clients feel their best in these vulnerable moments."

Talia Goldstein, Founder of Three Day Rule, added, "Dating for busy professionals can be time-consuming and stressful. Partnering with Hyde allows us to provide clients with a simple solution for their date-night and everyday wardrobe needs."

Hyde's platform offers seamless access to personalized styling appointments and delivers curated outfits directly to users' doors. This innovative partnership places FROM, TDR, and Agape at the forefront of the dating industry, empowering clients to make lasting impressions both online and offline.

Contact Information

Erika Kaplan

VP of Memberships, Three Day Rule

erika@threedayrule.com

Aditi Agrawal

Partnerships & Customer Success

aditi@hydecloset.com

Ryan Bender

First Round's On Me

rbender@mprm.com

Maria Avgitidis

Founder, CEO Agape Matchmaking

maria@agapematch.com

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/865580009

SOURCE: Hyde Closet Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.