Port of New Bedford Celebrates Completion of North Terminal Expansion

$42.7 million project increases the Port's economic competitiveness

Senators Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, and Representative William Keating joined Mayor Jon Mitchell and other officials Tuesday to celebrate the successful completion of the North Terminal expansion project, a new maritime facility that will strengthen the Port's competitiveness in fishing, offshore wind, and other industries.

The expansion of North Terminal is the latest piece of the modernization of the Port of New Bedford. Over the past 10 years, the Port has seen the largest set of infrastructure upgrades in generations which, upon completion, will top $1 billion.

The completed terminal has 965 linear feet of bulkhead, provides 10.5 acres of terminal space, and utilizes a 56,000-square-foot warehouse with direct rail and road access. With upgraded bulkheads, new berthing facilities, enhanced dredging, and expanded laydown space, North Terminal is designed to streamline logistics for businesses and facilitate future Port expansions.

"The Port of New Bedford is the primary driver of economic activity in Southeastern Massachusetts. The North Terminal expansion project was a critical step to advancing the Port's ability to meet the emerging demands of New Bedford's offshore wind and maritime technology industries. I want to thank Senators Markey and Warren, Rep. Keating and the rest of the federal delegation, Gov. Healey and our state delegation, and everyone at the New Bedford Port Authority and on the local level for helping us overcome various legal, financial, and engineering challenges to get this project to the finish line," said Mayor Jon Mitchell.

Funding for the $42.7 million project came from a mix of local, state, and federal sources, including:

FY18 DOT BUILD grant $ 15.6 million

FY19 MassWorks Dredging grant $ 11.4 million

Massachusetts SEC $ 1.0 million

MassCEC $ 11.8 million

City of New Bedford (ARPA) $ 2.3 million

New Bedford Port Authority $ 0.6 million

Total Infrastructure Investments $ 42.7 million

The North Terminal extension improves efficiency, helps reduce costs of commercial enterprises based in the Port, and will create new opportunities for enhanced commercial fishing, marine construction, and offshore wind operations. The improvements will also extend the useful life of existing Port resources and are a crucial component of the Port's long-term strategy to adapt to growing demands, especially with the emerging offshore wind industry and the increasing needs of commercial fisheries.

"Massachusetts has a great team, and our federal, state, and local leadership delivers results," said Senator Elizabeth Warren. "I fought for over $15 million to help the Port of New Bedford gain a competitive edge, and I'll keep pushing to bring home even more investments to improve infrastructure across the Commonwealth."

"The Port of New Bedford is a triple threat: the number one fishing port by value in the nation, an innovator on offshore wind development, and a regional leader in maritime technology industries," said Senator Edward J. Markey. "This expanded infrastructure will be a game changer for New Bedford and beyond. As we cut the ribbon on this project funded by federal, state, and city investments, which I was proud to help fight for in Congress, I look forward to working with the City as we continue to put new dollars into this waterfront economic engine, for New Bedford and beyond."

"The Port of New Bedford is an economic driver for our entire region, and the completion of the North Terminal Expansion will ensure that the port continues to lead on fishing and offshore wind for decades to come," said Congressman Bill Keating. "This project is the successful result of many different federal, state, and local partners working together to make sure the Port of New Bedford can grow, evolve, and remain competitive, which will continue to drive our economy and put food on tables across the South Coast."

This milestone marks a pivotal step in reinforcing New Bedford's position as the nation's leading seaport for commercial fishing, offshore wind development, and maritime industries. This project has further cemented the Port of New Bedford as a vital hub for New England's economy.

"The significant state investments in this project coupled with strong support from our federal partners will help spur major job creation in New Bedford to serve the needs of our commercial fishing industry as well as the newly emerging offshore wind activity in an increasingly busy port," said Senator Mark Montigny, who has led the legislative efforts to steer substantial state investments across New Bedford's working waterfront. "The expanded North Terminal will keep New Bedford at the forefront of maritime activity now and into the future."

"This project came to fruition because of the continuing commitment our federal, state, and local leaders make to position the Port of New Bedford for the future. The North Terminal project exemplifies our obligation to provide first-rate infrastructure that supports the thriving maritime industries of New Bedford. This development will allow us to meet the needs of our fishing fleet, welcome new offshore wind ventures, and foster regional economic growth," said Gordon Carr, executive director of the New Bedford Port Authority.

The North Terminal expansion is part of a decade-long reimagining of the Port under Mayor Mitchell's Administration with more than $1 billion in infrastructure investments to support the offshore wind, commercial fishing, and marine technology industries. With projects totaling more than $150 million currently in development and construction, the Port of New Bedford continues to improve operations, attract new businesses, and promote economic prosperity throughout Greater New Bedford.

About the New Bedford Port Authority

The New Bedford Port Authority is a state-created agency charged with managing the Port of New Bedford. The Port is the physical center and primary economic engine of Southeastern Massachusetts. It is America's top commercial fishing port, the staging site for America's first industrial-scale offshore wind project, and home to hundreds of recreational and commercial vessels and businesses. According to a recent study, the Port generates more than $11 billion in annual economic activity and supports more than 6,700 jobs.

