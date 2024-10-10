Anzeige
Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Celebrates Production Milestone of 100 Million Vehicles with 'One step further' Exhibition

  • Exhibition showcases driving forces behind achieving global production of 100 million vehicles and thanks customers for their unwavering support
  • Journey begins with first model 'Cortina Mark 2' and the Pony, Hyundai Motor's first independently developed model
  • Three iconic models ? SONATA, ELANTRA and Scoupe - highlight Hyundai's drive to go 'one step further' in design, production and engineering
  • Modern SUV and EV lineups reinforce Hyundai Motor's transformation from traditional automaker to smart mobility solutions provider

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is marking its historic achievement of producing 100 million vehicles worldwide with the grand opening of its 'One step further' exhibition at Hyundai Motorstudio Seoul. The exhibition showcases the driving forces behind the 100-million-unit production milestone and conveys Hyundai's gratitude to those customers who have been part of the journey.

(left) Cortina Mark 2, Hyundai Motor's first model and (right) Pony, Hyundai Motor's first independently developed model

This exhibition is a continuation of the 100 million production celebration held at Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant on September 30. At that event, the company delivered the 100 million and first vehicle, an IONIQ 5, to its new owner, representing the brand's gratitude to its customers for their unwavering support.

"It takes thousands of parts and pieces to build a car, with combined efforts of millions of people involved in R&D, design and manufacturing over many years," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company. "We wanted to shed light on these behind-the-scenes efforts that went into producing 100 million vehicles and tell the story of Hyundai Motor's transformation from a traditional automaker to a leading smart mobility solutions provider."

Spanning five floors, the exhibition begins on the first floor by introducing the Cortina Mark 2, Hyundai Motor's first production model; and the Pony, Hyundai Motor's first independently developed model. The exhibition continues on the second floor where the history of major Hyundai Motor plants is showcased.

The third floor highlights key drivers in achieving the 100 million production milestone, focusing on three iconic models: the first-generation SONATA, the first-generation ELANTRA and Scoupe.

The fourth and fifth floors feature the brand's modern SUV lineup - SANTA FE, KONA and INSTER; and electric vehicle (EV) lineup - IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N and IONIQ 6, looking ahead to Hyundai Motor's future as it moves forward from a traditional automaker to a smart mobility solutions provider.

Visit Hyundai Newsroom for more information

(top) Cortina Mark 2, Hyundai Motor's first model and (bottom) IONIQ 5, Hyundai Motor's modern EV model

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527469/Image_1__Hyundai_Celebrates_100_Million_Production_with__One_step_further__Exhibition.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527470/Image_2__Hyundai_Celebrates_100_Million_Production_with__One_step_further__Exhibition.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-celebrates-production-milestone-of-100-million-vehicles-with-one-step-further-exhibition-302272283.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
