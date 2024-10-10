Apple's stock experienced minor fluctuations on Wednesday's NASDAQ trading, momentarily rising 0.78% to $227.53. Despite market headwinds, iPhone wait times suggest steady demand for the fourth quarter. UBS maintains a neutral stance with a $236 price target. The stock, while 4.58% below its yearly high of $237.23, shows resilience. Analysts project a 2024 earnings per share of $6.67 and a slight dividend increase, indicating cautious optimism.

Competitive Pressures and Future Outlook

While Apple posts solid figures, it faces increasing competitive pressure. The company's planned introduction of in-house modems could impact supplier relationships, potentially affecting the supply chain and production costs. This development is closely watched by industry observers. The upcoming financial report is eagerly anticipated, as it will shed light on Apple's ability to maintain its market position in a challenging environment.

