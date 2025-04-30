Travelers Capital Corp. Introduces Mutual Fund Designed for Stable Yields Amid Market Volatility

Mutual Fund Trust Powers Structured Finance and Asset-Based Lending Solutions for Mid-Market Businesses in Transition

Travelers Capital Corp. ("Travelers Capital" or "TCC") today announced the availability of its Travelers Capital Private Credit Fund, which is designed to provide investors stable, double-digit annualized net yields even through periods of heightened market volatility. The mutual fund is composed of the company's portfolio of private credit business loans which leverage the collateral value of the borrower's tangible owned assets, such as vehicles, aircraft, and heavy equipment. These asset-based loans reflect a conservative underwriting philosophy anchored by long-life, income-producing assets with clear secondary markets and independently verified liquidation values. The portfolio has a proven track record of delivering consistent net annualized returns averaging 12 percent from 2020 through 2024, remaining stable across increasing, flat, and declining markets.

"In an environment of economic uncertainty and credit market duress, our focus on senior-secured, equipment-backed lending has continued to generate attractive, uncorrelated risk-adjusted returns for our investors," said Warren Miller, CFA, managing partner of Travelers Capital. "The introduction of this trust structure enables broader investor participation in what we believe is one of the most compelling private credit strategies in Canada."

Key Highlights of the Travelers Capital Private Credit Fund:

Proven Track Record: Consistent net annualized returns averaging 12 percent from 2020 through 2024 (of the TCC managed portfolio), with capital preservation as a central pillar.

Conservative Underwriting Philosophy: Focused on long-life, income-producing equipment with clear secondary markets and independently verified liquidation values.

Disciplined Risk Management: Loans are structured with senior priority claims and prudent Loan-to-Value ratios (LTVs) based on appraised disposition values, with a focus on known downside protection.

Uncorrelated Yield: By design, the portfolio performance has remained stable across economic cycles, experiencing minimal correlation to volatility affecting broader public equity and debt markets.

Strategic Sector Focus: TCC targets traditional industries, including, but not limited to, construction, agriculture, forestry, aviation, transportation, manufacturing, and energy-where assets are essential to the operation and the cost to replace is reliably measured.

As traditional lenders tighten credit standards, Travelers Capital's platform is increasingly serving as a critical funding resource for Canadian and U.S. mid-market enterprises seeking non-dilutive, collateral-backed financing. The firm's lending strategy emphasizes financial resilience, supporting businesses with strong management, clear vision, and tangible asset bases.

"Over the past year alone, we've reviewed over $2.7 billion in asset-based lending opportunities, selecting only those that met our stringent criteria," explained Jim Case, chief executive officer for Travelers Capital. "This trust reflects our continued commitment to stability, selectivity, and investor alignment, and to delivering results that outperform the market."

The Travelers Capital Private Credit Fund is now available to accredited investors and advisors. To learn more, please contact Mark Breakspear at (604) 323-6675 or mbreakspear@travelerscapital.com.

About Travelers Capital

Travelers Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based private credit manager specializing in senior-secured, asset-based lending solutions. With a focus on equipment finance and collateral-backed credit structures, TCC serves middle-market borrowers across North America. The firm is known for its conservative underwriting discipline, capital preservation philosophy, and market-leading execution capabilities. To learn more about Travelers Capital, please visit www.travelerscapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Mark Breakspear

Head, Capital and Investor Relations

Email: mbreakspear@travelerscapital.com

Phone: (604) 323-6675

Warren Miller

Managing Partner, Travelers Capital

Email: wmiller@travelerscapital.com

Phone: (604) 262.9994

SOURCE: Travelers Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/travelers-capital-corp.-introduces-mutual-fund-designed-for-stable-y-1021702