Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
10.10.2024 06:06 Uhr
ClaroNav Inc.: ClaroNav Dental Announces CE Mark: EU Marketing Authorization for MicronMapper

A Groundbreaking Advancement in Photogrammetry for Dental Procedures

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaroNav Dental, a digital dental solution company, is proud to announce that its revolutionary MicronMapper photogrammetry system is now officially CE-marked for sale in Europe. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge tools that enhance accuracy and precision in dental procedures across the globe.

MicronMapper

MicronMapper is ClaroNav Dental's next-generation photogrammetry system designed to streamline and improve the dental implant workflow. With a lightweight, easy-to-use design, and advanced 3D photogrammetry capabilities, MicronMapper enables dental professionals to capture highly detailed and precise implant positions resulting in more predictable outcomes and a high level of patient satisfaction. It significantly reduces the need for traditional, time-consuming methods, such as verification jigs or impressions, making it ideal for full-arch restorations and other complex procedures.

Key Features of MicronMapper:

  • Ultra-Lightweight Design: Weighing just over 1 lb., it offers maximum mobility and ease of use during scanning.
  • Dual-Purpose Functionality: Utilizes the same scan body for both soft tissue and photogrammetry scans, simplifying the workflow.
  • Exceptional Accuracy: Photogrammetry enables clinicians to achieve unparalleled precision, ensuring more predictable passive fit outcomes.

"We are thrilled to announce the CE-marking of MicronMapper," said Doron Dekel, Co-CEO of ClaroNav. "This device represents a significant leap forward in digital dentistry, allowing clinicians to achieve higher accuracy in less time, ultimately improving both patient care and clinical outcomes. With MicronMapper, we are not just meeting the needs of today's dental professionals, but also shaping the future of implant dentistry."

"MicronMapper is more than just a technological advancement; it's a game-changer for dental practices from both an operational and financial perspective," said Tom Tilmans, EMEA Sales Director at ClaroNav Dental. "By streamlining complex workflows and reducing chair time, clinics can see immediate improvements in efficiency and cost savings. At the same time, the enhanced precision of MicronMapper directly translates to better clinical outcomes and a superior patient experience, making it an essential tool for any forward-thinking dental practice."

MicronMapper's EU marketing authorization opens doors for dental practices across the European continent to integrate this innovative technology, transforming workflows and enhancing the quality of care provided to patients. The system is already gaining momentum globally for its ability to make complex procedures simpler, faster, and more precise.

With this approval, ClaroNav Dental continues to expand its footprint in international markets, furthering its mission to provide accessible, state-of-the-art tools to dental professionals and their patients worldwide.

About ClaroNav Dental:

ClaroNav Dental is a pioneering company specializing in dynamic navigation and image capture technology for the dental industry. Their innovative products, including Navident EVO and MicronMapper, are designed to transform dental procedures by enhancing precision, efficiency, and patient outcomes. ClaroNav Dental is dedicated to advancing dental technology to meet the evolving needs of clinicians worldwide.

To learn more about Navident EVO and all the ClaroNav Dental products, please visit our new website at www.claronavdental.com.

1 (844) 628-4336, www.claronavdental.com, info@claronavdental.com

ClaroNav Dental Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526977/ClaroNav_Inc__ClaroNav_Dental_Announces_CE_Mark__EU_Marketing_Au.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526978/ClaroNav_Inc__ClaroNav_Dental_Announces_CE_Mark__EU_Marketing_Au.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/claronav-dental-announces-ce-mark-eu-marketing-authorization-for-micronmapper-302271992.html

