Kyriba App Studio, a new low-code platform, tackles 'Liquidity Gridlock,' simplifies API adoption, and streamlines ERP integrations

Kyriba, a global leader in liquidity performance, announced today an AI-driven platform designed to enhance financial connectivity and operational agility for CFOs and their teams. Kyriba App Studio is a first-of-its-kind solution that aims to eliminate Liquidity Gridlock, simplify API adoption, and streamline integrations for any software that supports APIs, including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). By empowering finance teams to automate and control connectivity workflows without requiring technical expertise, Kyriba App Studio significantly boosts operational agility, productivity, and efficiency.

"Finance leaders often struggle to gain insights into cash positions, especially during acquisitions or economic downturns," said Boris Lipiainen, Chief Technology and Product Officer at Kyriba. "Fragmented data and disconnected systems, what we call Liquidity Gridlock, worsen this. We're helping lower the barriers to API adoption for our customers and solve these issues with GenAI and a low-code platform, enabling finance teams to create system integrations quickly, without coding expertise, in a secure environment."

A Gartner survey found that 63% of CFOs are prioritizing improving their forecast capabilities, which underscores why real-time financial information is crucial for CFOs dealing with complex financial situations. APIs have been a proven solution but they often require development work. Kyriba App Studio bridges this gap, giving financial teams complete control over their operations without relying on tech savvy resources, ultimately unlocking new levels of productivity, agility, and competitive advantage.

"CFOs and Treasurers rely on SaaS solutions for daily tasks and smooth data integration between apps," said Felix Grevy, VP of Product, Open API and Connectivity at Kyriba. "Before Kyriba App Studio, customers had to manually create data mapping programs, set up their own monitoring tools, and handle API calls. Kyriba App Studio's innovative AI features automate these tasks, remove the need to own and operate transformation and execution, while simplifying and streamlining mundane processes for customers."

Kyriba App Studio enhances the company's market leading Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering by providing an even more flexible user experience that empowers CFOs and finance teams to optimize their financial connectivity and operations. Kyriba App Studio provides:

Seamless financial connectivity: Kyriba App Studio creates a real-time, data-driven financial ecosystem by enabling ERPs and any software that supports APIs to effortlessly generate and transmit transactions such as payment requests and cash forecasts, among other requests, converting them to Kyriba's specifications. It also retrieves financial data, such as cash accounting or payment status, and transforms it to meet customer-specific requirements.

Simplified API adoption: Kyriba App Studio simplifies API integration by allowing effortless data requests and transformations from ERPs and business systems. This helps reduce complexity and resource demands, which is important for customers to be able to create better forecasts and have more visibility into their liquidity.

Increased flexibility and control. Kyriba App Studio empowers users to initiate workflows on a set schedule within Kyriba, as well as trigger them through external processes using APIs. This adaptability allows for seamless customization to meet specific business needs, giving CFOs and their teams enhanced operational control. Such control is critical, as it ensures that financial processes are not only streamlined and efficient but also aligned with the company's overall strategic objectives, ultimately reducing risk and improving financial governance.

. Kyriba App Studio empowers users to initiate workflows on a set schedule within Kyriba, as well as trigger them through external processes using APIs. This adaptability allows for seamless customization to meet specific business needs, giving CFOs and their teams enhanced operational control. Such control is critical, as it ensures that financial processes are not only streamlined and efficient but also aligned with the company's overall strategic objectives, ultimately reducing risk and improving financial governance. Robust security and compliance: By leveraging strong authentication and encryption protocols, Kyriba App Studio upholds data integrity and security across all transactions, meeting essential compliance requirements for system integrations.

For more information about how Kyriba is solving the connectivity challenges for CFOs, visit Kyriba App Studio.

About Kyriba Corp.

Kyriba is a global leader in liquidity performance that empowers CFOs, Treasurers and IT leaders to connect, protect, forecast and optimize their liquidity. As a secure and scalable SaaS solution, Kyriba brings intelligence and financial automation that enables companies and banks of all sizes to improve their financial performance and increase operational efficiency. Kyriba's real-time data and AI-empowered tools empower its close to 3,000 customers worldwide to quantify exposures, project cash and liquidity, and take action to protect balance sheets, income statements and cash flows. Kyriba manages more than 3 billion bank transactions and $15 trillion in payments annually and gives customers complete visibility and actionability, so they can optimize and fully harness liquidity across the enterprise and outperform their business strategy.

