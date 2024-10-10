BenevolentAI ("BenevolentAI" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI), a leader in applying advanced AI to accelerate biopharma drug discovery, announces that Dr James Malone, Chief Technology Officer, will hold a presentation titled "Building Trust and Explainability in using AI in Drug Discovery" at BioTechX Europe in Basel on 10 October 2024 at 11:45 AM CET. The presentation will discuss how explainable artificial intelligence can increase transparency in drug discovery, focusing on BenevolentAI's innovative R2E (Retrieve to Explain) system.

At the event, Dr Malone will illustrate the capabilities of R2E, which combines AI-driven information retrieval with explainable predictions to enhance drug target identification. The system integrates diverse biomedical data, including scientific literature, genomics, and clinical information, with AI algorithms to prioritise drug targets. By processing complex queries across the human genome and providing detailed explanations for its predictions, R2E enables researchers to make more informed decisions based on AI-generated insights.

Dr Malone will present data comparing R2E's performance against traditional approaches in predicting clinical trial outcomes. Specifically, when utilising all data modalities, R2E demonstrated a higher relative success rate in identifying promising drug targets compared to industry-leading genetics-based methods. These performance improvements demonstrate R2E's potential to significantly impact the drug discovery process, particularly in the critical areas of target identification and clinical trial success prediction.

Dr Malone's presentation follows his participation in the event's Keynote Panel, "The benefits of AI within drug discovery". The panel featured speakers including Hebe Middlemiss (Head of AI Strategy and Innovation, AstraZeneca), Venkatesh Moktali (Global Product Manager, QIAGEN), Daniel Kuhn (Director, Head of AI and New Technologies, Merck), Bulent Kiziltan (Vice President and Global Head of AI Computational Sciences, Novartis). The panel was moderated by BenevolentAI's Chief Business Officer Co-Founder, Dr Ivan Griffin.

Category: Non-regulatory

About BenevolentAI

At BenevolentAI (AMS: BAI), we serve patients by leveraging our proprietary and validated Benevolent Platform that integrates AI and science to uncover new biology, predict novel targets and develop first-in-class or best-in-class drugs for complex diseases. By applying proprietary advanced AI tools, in combination with in-house scientific expertise and wet-lab facilities, BenevolentAI is well-positioned to identify and accelerate novel drug discovery.

The Company's business model presents multiple routes for value creation including discovery collaborations with pharma companies like AstraZeneca and Merck and advancing in-house pipelines to inflection points. Headquartered in London, with wet labs in Cambridge (UK), BenevolentAI is at the forefront of reshaping the future of drug discovery and delivering innovative medicines.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241009679701/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Fleur Wood VP Investor Relations

investors@benevolent.ai

Media:

James Osborn Communications Lead

press@benevolent.ai

ICR Consilium:

Amber Fennell Jessica Hodgson Ashley Tapp

T: +44(0) 203 709 5700

BenevolentAI@icrinc.com

Deutsche Numis:

Freddie Barnfield Euan Brown Peter Davis Michael Palser

T: +44 207 260 1000

dbnumis_BenevolentAI@dbnumis.com