Megaport's NaaS platform enables fast, easy, and secure cloud connectivity to Italy-based and global enterprises.

Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), the global leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces its expansion to Italy, establishing its cloud connectivity services in Milan via Points of Presence (PoPs) at leading data centre providers including AtlasEdge, Data4, Equinix, and Retelit.

This strategic expansion enables Megaport customers and partners to leverage international business opportunities via Italy, increase revenue, and accelerate their digital transformation on the Company's private, scalable, and vendor-agnostic NaaS platform.

Local data centres can now also broaden their business potential by leveraging Megaport's cloud on-ramps, while partner providers can add Megaport's services to their offering to give them a competitive advantage in the market.

Italy is one of the largest economies in Europe with a GDP of over $2 trillion and growing. Milan is considered Italy's business hub and generates a considerable amount of this GDP, making it the ideal city for Megaport to establish an Italian presence in.

"Megaport continues to disrupt traditional connectivity by bringing the network revolution to Italy," said Michael Reid, Megaport CEO. "Our launch in Milan empowers both local Italian businesses and international organisations to expand their operations, unlock new growth opportunities via the Italian market, and do all of this while connecting in less than 60 seconds."

For Italian businesses looking to future-proof their network, or global enterprises ready to leverage the benefits of expanding to Italy, the fastest way to get started is to use a NaaS provider with global availability.

Italian customer Sara Assicurazioni has already been using Megaport for several years to manage a multicloud, multi-region network that connects its key locations in Europe.

"Since deploying Megaport, managing our network has been so easy we just provision the connections we need and let them do the rest. We call Megaport our stairway to the cloud," said Paolo Perrucci, Director of ICT Architectures and Operations at Sara Assicurazioni.

By connecting with Megaport, customers and partners in Italy can access a leading global ecosystem of 860+ enabled data centres and 410+ service providers worldwide. They can now also access Megaport's extensive suite of cloud, data centre, and edge solutions to serve a wide range of use cases for their business networks.

About Megaport

Megaport is changing how businesses connect their infrastructure, with one smart and simple platform to manage every connection. Build secure, scalable, and agile networks in just a few clicks, accessing global endpoints and creating private paths in minutes. Trusted by the world's leading companies, Megaport partners with global service providers, DC operators, systems integrators, and managed services companies, and operates in 850+ enabled locations worldwide. Megaport is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Join the network revolution at megaport.com.

