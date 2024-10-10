Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Superzyklus: Warum Gladiator Metals die Lösung für die globale Versorgungskrise sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Lang & Schwarz
10.10.24
07:21 Uhr
5,635 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5705,70007:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 07:11 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ascom Holding AG: Ascom has been awarded a major contract by the Canton of Zurich to install Ascom's new Security Support System in nine penal institutions

Baar, Switzerland, 10 October 2024

Ascom is pleased to announce the expansion of its innovative App "Security Support System", to nine penal institutions in Canton Zurich. The rollout of the first installation in Winterthur's prison is scheduled for late 2024 and will continue through 2026 to eight additional correctional facilities in Canton Zurich. The entire project has a total value exceeding 3 million CHF.

Ascom's Security Support System has been exclusively designed to improve supervision and care in prisons and reintegration institutions to increase the safety and operational efficiency of employees working in prisons. It displays inmate profile for identification and location tracking data, and records further information for optimal care support. Currently, there is no comparable application in the market.

The core of the solution is the Ascom's Alarm Management System, featuring the Ascom Security Support Software and the Myco 3 and Myco 4 DECT/WiFi devices. Key features are:

  • Real-time communication and alarm management: Improving response times for correctional staff and ensuring continuous access to critical information.
  • Infrastructure integration: Compatibility and seamless integration with existing facility systems such as telephone, security systems, and mobile devices, allowing smooth deployment without the need for extensive upgrades and ensuring minimal disruption and maximum operational efficiency.
  • Enhanced supervision and monitoring capabilities: Ensuring a higher level of safety for both inmates and staff.

In close collaboration with the Department of Justice and Home Affairs of the Canton of Zurich, the Ascom Security Support System has been successfully tested and recently implemented at the Zurich West Prison and will now be extended to nine other prisons.
The project includes the installation of the solution into the facilities' existing infrastructure (Ascom Unite Platform), and a 5-year contract for software maintenance and support services for each location.

Attachment

  • Ascom_MediaRelease_10102024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/35084cd5-fda9-4e7a-8af1-1d75aca8d70c)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.