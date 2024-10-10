Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer through fully automated solutions for medical laboratories, is pleased to announce that its fully-owned company Hospitex International has successfully won the public tender for the in-service supply of diagnostic systems to the U.O.C. Pathological Anatomy Unit in Enna, Italy.

This tender follows the launch of an open procedure for the in-service supply of diagnostic systems intended for the Public Health Laboratory Unit and the U.O.C. Umberto 1st Pathological Anatomy Unit in Enna.

The contract includes the full in-service supply of its CYTOfast system with a total value nearing €400.000 based on price/quality parameters.

During a public session, the commission reviewed administrative and technical documentation to assess compliance from participating companies. This new milestone once again highlights Hospitex's ongoing dedication to delivering innovative and efficient solutions for early cancer diagnosis.

Francesco Trisolini, COO of Ikonisys and CEO of Hospitex, stated: "This achievement is a significant step for Hospitex International, reaffirming our commitment to improving diagnostic accuracy and streamlining the diagnostic process. We are excited to continue combining our expertise and positioning our companies as leaders in cancer diagnostics"

This Public Tender represents an opportunity for Ikonisys Group to position on major projects.

About Hospitex International

Hospitex International is the world leading company for cytology standardized monolayer preparations. With CYTOfast it has re-invented the cytological diagnostics. Hospitex offers a full range of integrated solutions aimed at streamlining diagnostic processes in cytology. The global shortage of expertise in pathology requires tools and technologies that enable diagnostic safety, efficiency and capacity building. In this area, Hospitex is recognized as the precision diagnostics player in cytology.

For more information: https://www.hospitex.com/en/

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® and Ikoniscope20max® platforms, fully-automated solutions designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.ikonisys-finance.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

