Sept. 24 Sept. 23 Change Jan. Sept. 2024 Jan. Sept. 2023 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 96,570 95,651 +1% 890,559 908,090 -2% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 200,353 211,819 -5% 1,745,667 1,789,865 -2%

* Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In September 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 96,570 trucks, up 1% compared to September 2023. Since 1 January, more than 890,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 200,353 passenger vehicles in September, down 5% compared to September 2023. As a reminder, the September 2023 traffic benefited from the Rugby World Cup. Close to 1,750,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

The October traffic figures will be published on Tuesday 12 November 2024, pre-market opening.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern.

