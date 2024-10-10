Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
Hyundai Mobis Makes Its Debut at the Paris Motor Show with Europe-Specific Products

  • Private exhibition to be held starting on the 14th, aimed at securing new European clients and strengthening networks
  • Showcasing ten strategic products focused on electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity to meet European market demand

PARIS and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330), is accelerating its European market strategy by participating in the Paris Motor Show, Europe's largest automotive exhibition. After achieving a record-breaking overseas order volume of KRW 12 trillion last year, Hyundai Mobis plans to secure new clients and steadily increase orders in Europe, a crucial global automotive market known for its stringent quality standards.

Hyundai Mobis CI

The company announced on the 10th that it will establish a booth at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, set to take place in Paris, France, starting on the 14th, where it will present new products and engage in sales activities for pre-invited clients. With a 126-year history, the Paris Motor Show is Europe's largest international auto exhibition, held biennially. Hyundai Mobis, which participated in CES in the U.S. earlier this year and Auto China in April, continues to enhance its global business operations through participation in international mobility exhibitions.

This marks Hyundai Mobis' first appearance at the Paris Motor Show. The company has previously strengthened its presence in Europe through exclusive tech shows in Paris, targeting major global automakers such as Stellantis and Renault. By participating in the Paris Motor Show, Hyundai Mobis aims to expand its customer network and fortify its order base in Europe, leveraging the trust it has built with its clients.

At this year's Paris Motor Show, Hyundai Mobis will operate a 'private booth' exclusively for pre-invited clients. During the exhibition, the company will hold in-depth business discussions with senior executives from European global automakers, including top management, while offering hands-on experiences with its key strategic technologies. The goal is to generate new business opportunities through one-on-one meetings.

Hyundai Mobis will present ten strategic technologies to global automakers, covering electrification, autonomous driving, IVI (in-vehicle infotainment systems), and lighting systems. Featured technologies include next-generation electric vehicle power systems (PE systems), battery systems (BSA), an electronic software platform, transparent displays, and next-generation chassis systems (XBW: X-by-Wire). These technologies were selected based on detailed pre-analyses conducted by local sales experts (KAEs) and R&D teams, focusing on European customer preferences. Hyundai Mobis has shifted from its traditional approach of displaying a broad product portfolio at global exhibitions to adopting a customer-centric exhibition strategy.

Hyundai Mobis' tailored sales approach has delivered consistent results in the European market. Hyundai Mobis achieved its highest-ever order volume last year, with USD 9.22 billion (KRW 12.2 trillion) in contracts from North American and European global automakers. The company is set to intensify its sales efforts in the second half of this year to meet its order targets.

Media Contact
Choon Kee Hwang : ckhwang@mobis.com
Myong Sun Song: sms@mobis.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166884/hyundaimobis_CI_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-mobis-makes-its-debut-at-the-paris-motor-show-with-europe-specific-products-302270253.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
