Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C8TU | ISIN: JP3688370000 | Ticker-Symbol: L3W
Berlin
07.01.22
20:00 Uhr
55,04 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 08:06 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.: NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS Completes Acquisition of Shares in SH HoldCo GmbH Making It Fully Owned Subsidiary

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "NXHD") has reached an agreement with the shareholders of SH HoldCo GmbH ("Simon Hegele") to acquire all shares in Simon Hegele, a group of companies based in Germany specializing in contract logistics in the healthcare industry, and entered into a sale and purchase agreement on September 30, 2024 (Japan time), as detailed below.

NX Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202410017425-O3-bv8QAJ2h

Acquisition of Shares of SH HoldCo GmbH to become a Fully-Owned Subsidiary: https://pdf.irpocket.com/C9147/EAzE/VVeN/q42N.pdf

Overview of Simon Hegele Group:
https://pdf.irpocket.com/C9147/EAzE/VVeN/bK8X.pdf

Photo 1:
First from left of photo: Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD; second from left: Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEO; fourth from left: Shinichi Kakiyama / Managing Executive Officer, Regional General Manager / NX Europe
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410017425/_prw_PI1fl_R51r6sbc.jpg

Photo 2: Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD; and Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEO
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M103866/202410017425/_prw_PI2fl_l8l84x00.jpg

Stefan Ulrich / Simon Hegele Group CEO

"It was clear to us that we wanted to find a strategic partner that was a good fit for us, with a complementary service portfolio and a strong international presence, who appreciates our independence and agility and at the same time is passionate about working with us to further develop tailor-made solutions for our internationally active customers on a global level -- we are certain that we have now found the ideal partner in NX Group!"

Mamoru Akaishi / Director and Executive Officer / NXHD

"I am looking forward to moving forward on the same path towards the future with the Simon Hegele Group. Specifically, I believe that we can provide even greater value to our customers by combining NX Group's global network capabilities with Simon Hegele's advanced logistics expertise, especially in the healthcare sector."

About the NX Group: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410017425-O1-H9CoyqIl.pdf

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nippon-express-holdings-completes-acquisition-of-shares-in-sh-holdco-gmbh-making-it-fully-owned-subsidiary-302272296.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.