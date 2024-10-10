TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

10 October 2024

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 30 September 2024 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date 17 October 2024

Record Date 18 October 2024

Payment Date 1 November 2024

Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369