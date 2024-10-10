1MORE Unveils SonoFlow Pro HQ51 - Pushing the Limits of Hi-Res Sound at an Unbeatable Price

The 1MORE SonoFlow Pro HQ51 Over-Ear Headphones break barriers in sound quality, delivering premium audio performance with solid features-all at a competitive price.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE , a leading innovator in acoustics, proudly introduces the highly anticipated SonoFlow Pro HQ51 noise-cancelling over-ear headphones. Merging cutting-edge technology, Hi-Res sound certification, and long-lasting comfort, the HQ51 delivers an exceptional audio experience at a competitive price point, reshaping the budget-friendly audio market.

1MORE SonoFlow Pro HQ51: Latest Model, Same Premium Sound Quality

The HQ51 headphones inherit the exceptional traits of 1MORE's best-selling SonoFlow series, the dark horse in the market, while introducing a range of upgrades to enhance both the listening and wearing experience. The latest HQ51 features Hi-Res certification and purpose-built 40mm DLC drivers, delivering crystal-clear sound across the full range of Hi-Res audio frequencies, ensuring every note and nuance is captured with precision.

Moreover, the headphones also boast an impressive 100-hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) off, and up to 65 hours of continuous playback with ANC on, allowing users to enjoy at least 1,300 songs. Additionally, they support fast charging, providing 10 hours of playback with just a 5-minute single charge. This remarkable battery life is a perfect solution for those who don't want the hassle of frequently searching for a power outlet.

New leather ear cushions provide long-lasting comfort, while dual-device connectivity and Hi-Res LDAC Bluetooth codec integration elevate the user experience. A 2.5mm-to-3.5mm cable ensures seamless wired listening, further enhancing versatility. Together, these attributes establish a new standard in the budget over-ear headphone market.

Exceptional Features Powered by Exclusive Technology

1MORE has always been at the forefront of audio innovation. The HQ51 features 1MORE's proprietary QuietMax hybrid noise-cancelling technology, setting new benchmarks in its class, rivaling industry leaders in noise reduction.

Availability and Pricing

The 1MORE SonoFlow Pro HQ51 is available now on major online platforms globally.

About 1MORE

1MORE was born with a profound mission: Music lovers, young or old, frugal or affluent, deserve to hear music as it was meant to be heard, as the artist intended it to be heard. Everyone deserves to HearMore. With a focus on innovation, quality, and value, 1MORE's products have received numerous industry awards, including prestigious CES Innovation awards and iF Design awards.

*These headphones can continuously play over 1,300 songs based on an average 3-minute song length. With a 65-hour battery life, actual performance may vary depending on volume, settings, and usage.

