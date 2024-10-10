KBC Groep: Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV
(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)
Summary of the notification(s)
KBC Group NV has received an updated transparency notification on 7 October 2024, which states that BlackRock has a stake of 4.37% in KBC Group (total voting rights and equivalent financial instruments). The reason for the update is a change in the structure of the BlackRock group*.
Content of the notification(s)
The notification(s) contain(s) following information:
- Reason for the notification(s): "acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer"
- Notification(s) by: BlackRock, Inc.
- Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex
- Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed / notification is updated: 1 October 2024.
- Threshold that is crossed: KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply. The reason for this notification is not the crossing of a threshold, but a change in the structure of the BlackRock group*.
- Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 417 305 876
- Notified details: see annex.
- Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file(s) on www.kbc.com (see below).
- The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.
* As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners there has been a change to BlackRock's group Structure. Upon the close of the transaction BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.
For more information, please contact:
Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
E-mail: IR4U@kbc.com
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Attachment
- 20241010-pb-trp-blackrock-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e465db75-8268-40e4-a792-ab87dc331282)