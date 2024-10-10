Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:02 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,080
-1,97 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0354,10509:27
Dow Jones News
10.10.2024 08:31 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Refinancing to Fuel Growth

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Refinancing to Fuel Growth 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Refinancing to Fuel Growth 
10-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dalata Announces EUR600 million Refinancing to Fuel Growth 
Refinancing Includes EUR100 million Green Term Loan and Inaugural Private Placement of EUR125 million Green Loan Notes 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 10 October 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, is pleased to announce it has 
successfully refinanced its existing debt facilities and added further liquidity to its capital structure to fund its 
future growth. 
 
EUR475 million Bank Facilities 
The new lending facilities are made up of a green term loan facility of EUR100 million and a multi-currency revolving 
credit facility of EUR375 million (together the "Bank Facilities") with opening margin of 1.70% and 1.30% respectively. 
The Bank Facilities have a five-year term expiring in October 2029 with the option of two one-year extensions. 
 
EUR125 million Private Placement 
The Group has also completed its inaugural private placement with the EUR125 million issue of senior secured notes (the 
"Notes"), comprising EUR62 million and GBP52.5 million. They have an average coupon of 4.6% and 6.2% respectively and a 
maturity profile of between five and seven years. The Notes are designated as Green. 
 
Both the green term loan and the Notes have been structured in line with the Loan Market Association Green Loan 
Principles. 
 
Strong demand for both the Bank Facilities and the Notes offering (collectively the "New Facilities") demonstrate 
confidence in Dalata's investment case and performance. The New Facilities will further strengthen the Group's 
financial position, providing greater financial flexibility through the extension of the debt facilities and support 
the business as it continues to deliver on its exciting growth strategy. The New Facilities replace the existing 
multi-currency loan facility consisting of a GBP176.5 million term loan facility and a EUR304.9 million revolving credit 
facility due to mature in October 2025. 
 
The Group's existing banking syndicate, Allied Irish Banks, Bank of Ireland, Barclays Bank and HSBC Bank has been 
joined by NatWest. The private placement noteholders are high quality institutional debt investors. 
Carol Phelan, CFO, Dalata said: 
"We are delighted to announce the successful completion of our refinancing. This increases our debt capacity to EUR600 
million, diversifies our funding sources and enhances the flexibility under the agreements. As part of the refinancing, 
we are very pleased to have also secured our inaugural private placement on attractive terms demonstrating the credit 
quality of the Group. Our strategic focus on growing a sustainable business has been illustrated by the green term loan 
and private placement. These New Facilities reflect the confidence of our partners, further enhance the Group's strong 
balance sheet and enable us to continue to deliver on our ambitious growth strategy". 
 
-ENDS- 
About Dalata 
Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. 
Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its 
portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's 
portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main 
brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 
30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of 16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per 
Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). 
For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc           investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Dermot Crowley, CEO            Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Forecasting 
 
 Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell            Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush    Tel +44 203 753 3069 
 
 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
 Melanie Farrell / Rugile Nenortaite    dalata@fticonsulting.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  351970 
EQS News ID:  2005565 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2005565&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.