REMINDER: AS "Citadele banka" bonds offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process From October 7th, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS "Citadele banka" bonds offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 10th, 2024, 15:30 EEST. Up to 3 500 bonds are being offered to qualified investors in Latvia and Estonia, as well as elsewhere in the EEA. The price of one security is fixed at EUR 10 000 or 100% of the nominal amount of the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 100 000 (10 bonds). The interest rate of the bonds is 5 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000804334. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000804334): CBLBBOND The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: October 7th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; October 8th - October 9th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; October 10th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: October 14th, 2024. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of AS "Citadele banka" bonds subscription process through Exchange trading system, Base Prospectus, and Final Terms. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1250987