Industry's first AI powered end-to-end decarbonization software solution receives recognition from the United Nations Global Compact Network SingaporeSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - Univers, the global decarbonization software leader headquartered in Singapore, is pleased to showcase the capabilities of EnOS Ark ('Ark'), an all-in-one enterprise decarbonization Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that provides comprehensive, validated data and insights to empower enterprises to take decisive corporate climate action.
Testament to Ark's capabilities in empowering enterprises to achieve net zero, Univers has been honored with the Sustainable Solutions Award, presented by the United Nations Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS). The Sustainable Solution Award acknowledges products and services that address sustainability needs for businesses, the environment, and society.
Built using Univers' proprietary Al operating system EnOSTM, Ark stands out as the industry's first end-to-end enterprise resource and carbon management solution. It uses a powerful combination of both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and real-time Internet of Things (IoT) data to provide actionable insights for users to achieve quick results for both financials (such as energy savings) and environmental (carbon reduction).
Michael Ding, Global Executive Director, Univers, said, "We are pleased to receive the validation from the UN GCNS, validating EnOSTM Ark's enterprise decarbonization capabilities that can scale across anywhere in the world and in any building. With EnOSTM Ark, no company, big or small, will be left behind."
EnOSTM Ark empowers enterprises to:
About Univers
Univers provides the world's most comprehensive decarbonization system.
