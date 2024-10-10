Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 09:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fivecast launches Discovery to tackle global threats with OSINT innovation.

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding directly to an increased global threat environment, Fivecast, the global provider of market-leading open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, has announced the launch of a Discovery solution that empowers analysts and investigators across both the Government and Corporate sectors to uncover intelligence insights faster to help protect communities and businesses.


Fivecast Discovery automates and accelerates the processes of digital footprinting, information verification and identity resolution. These capabilities significantly enhance the crucial initial stages of intelligence investigations which can typically be impeded by huge data volumes, complex threats and resource constraints, causing insights to be missed.

Learn more here.

Taming a Sea of Open-Source Data

Fivecast provides unmatched access to millions of publicly and commercially available data sources including news streams, search engines, people and company databases, social media, sanctions, watch lists, curated datasets, dark web and data leaks. Investigators can conduct discovery across billions of data points including more than 8 billion people records and 28 billion unique identifiers, 9 billion accounts and social handles, 280 million companies, 10 billion data leaks, 200 million dark web records and many more.

A one-stop shop for intelligence teams

Fivecast's new Discovery solution is seamlessly integrated within the market-leading Fivecast ONYX platform, resulting in a complete OSINT solution that covers the end-to-end intelligence investigation cycle.

Fivecast CEO & Co-founder, Dr. Brenton Cooper, commented, "Our Discovery solution provides both broad and fast search and discovery with the ability to seamlessly pivot into deep, targeted data collection, AI-enabled risk assessment and content analysis. This is a unique combination of capabilities that drives better analytical outputs and improves efficiencies for our customers across the national security, corporate security, financial crime risk management and due diligence market sectors."

Driving Essential Insights Faster

Fivecast Discovery enables analyst resources to be optimized, reducing manual complexity, and increasing search efficiency. Starting a search in just three clicks, results are delivered in seconds. Analysts can expand on searches from thousands of pivot points and seamlessly springboard into deep AI-enabled investigations with a simple click.

OSINT Innovation For A Safer World
This latest product release from Fivecast showcases the company's commitment to delivering cutting edge open-source intelligence technology innovations to help their customers enable a safer world, as evidenced by the recent award from the Australian Government Department of Defence for innovation in Science and Technology.

www.fivecast.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527433/FIV_RGB_VERT_NEG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fivecast-launches-discovery-to-tackle-global-threats-with-osint-innovation-302272624.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.