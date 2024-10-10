Delinea's Continued Innovation and Comprehensive Approach to Identity Security Highlighted in Leading Analyst Report

Delinea, a pioneering provider of solutions for securing identities through centralized authorization, today announced its recognition as a Leader in the KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Privileged Access Management (PAM), 2024. This marks another significant milestone for Delinea as it continues to lead the industry in providing secure and scalable PAM solutions that empower organizations to safeguard their most critical identities and assets.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM," said Art Gilliland, CEO of Delinea. "This achievement reflects our commitment to developing innovative solutions for the growing complexity of identity security. With our broad product portfolio and cloud-first approach, Delinea has established itself as a market leader known for ease of use. As human and machine identities increase, organizations require powerful yet simple-to-implement PAM solutions that reduce risk without sacrificing productivity. This recognition reinforces our leadership in addressing those needs."

Delinea's platform received acclaim for its robust capabilities throughout the entire PAM lifecycle, including discovery, governance, just-in-time access, and session monitoring. The report highlights Delinea's market-leading, scalable, and user-friendly PAM solutions, which excel in cloud integration and Identity Threat Detection and Response.

Notably, Delinea was the only vendor to earn a "Strong Positive" rating for "Innovativeness," with its solutions praised for ease of use, scalability, and strong cloud integration capabilities, featuring essential functions such as password vaulting, session management, and enforcement of least privilege access. making advanced security accessible and manageable for organizations of all sizes.

"We are pleased to recognize Delinea as a Leader in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM," said Paul Fisher, KuppingerCole Lead Analyst. "Delinea has demonstrated a strong commitment to innovation and user-friendly design, which are essential for organizations navigating the increasing complexity of identity security. Their focus on customer needs positions them favorably in the market, especially as demand for effective PAM solutions continues to rise."

Delinea's continued innovation and focus on customer needs have established it as a trusted partner in identity security. This recognition by KuppingerCole further cements Delinea's position as a leader in the PAM market, helping enterprises worldwide to secure their most critical assets.

For more information on Delinea's performance in the 2024 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for PAM, visit https://delinea.com/resources/kuppingercole-leadership-compass-report.

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing identities through centralized authorization, making organizations more secure by seamlessly governing their interactions across modern enterprise. It applies context and intelligence throughout the identity lifecycle, covering cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, and SaaS applications to eliminate identity-related threats. Delinea uniquely provides intelligent authorization for all identities, allowing precise user identification, appropriate access assignment, interaction monitoring, and swift response to irregularities. The Delinea Platform accelerates adoption and boosts productivity, deploying in weeks, not months, requiring just 10% of the resources compared to competitors. Discover more about Delinea on Delinea.com, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube

