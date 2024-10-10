Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Schickt KI Kupfer in einen Superzyklus? Warum diese Aktie mit steigender Kupfernachfrage explodieren könnte…
WKN: 603111 | ISIN: US37940X1028 | Ticker-Symbol: GLO
10.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Arf Earns Third Consecutive PAY360 Award for Pioneering Innovation in Global Payments

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arf, a leading global liquidity platform for licensed financial institutions, has been honored with a Silver at the 2024 PAY360 Awards for the "Best Use of Digital Currencies/Assets in Financial Services" category.

Arf Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arf)

Organized on October 2nd in London by The Payment Association, the PAY360 Awards celebrate companies that push technological boundaries in the payments industry. Arf's Silver Award highlights its pioneering efforts to leverage blockchain technology and digital assets to create real-time, on-chain liquidity solutions, driving efficiency and transparency in cross-border payments.

This award reflects Arf's mission to solve global liquidity challenges with compliant, scalable solutions and empower financial institutions with instant and secure access to liquidity. Earlier this year, Arf merged with Huma Finance, integrating its liquidity solutions into Huma's PayFi network. This merger has accelerated growth, with Arf's on-chain liquidity volume surpassing $2 billion and loan volume exceeding $1 billion, further expanding its impact in transforming the global payments landscape.

Ali Erhat Nalbant, Co-founder & CEO of Arf, expressed his contentment with the following statements:

"This award highlights Arf's role in addressing the limitations of traditional fiat systems with our blockchain-powered liquidity solutions. Where fiat struggles with speed and transparency, Arf's on-chain liquidity provides instant, real-time settlements that empower financial institutions to operate globally without the inefficiencies of legacy systems. Our vision is to bridge the gap between digital assets and traditional finance, creating a seamless, more inclusive financial ecosystem for institutions across the world."

The 17th PAY360 Awards, hosted by The Payment Association, honor excellence in categories such as Best Consumer Payments Programme, Best Lending Initiative, and Best Open Banking Initiative. This is Arf's 3rd consecutive award at the PAY360 Awards. Two years ago, Arf won a Silver Award in the "Best Use of Crypto and/or Blockchain in Financial Services" category, and last year, Arf won in the "Best Lending Initiative" category. This year's recognition further solidifies Arf's reputation as a leader in leveraging digital assets to tackle complex financial challenges and drive innovation in cross-border payments.

About Arf

Arf, a regulated financial institution based in Switzerland, is a global transaction services platform that provides scalable on-chain settlement liquidity for global payments.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526878/Arf_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arf-earns-third-consecutive-pay360-award-for-pioneering-innovation-in-global-payments-302271661.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
