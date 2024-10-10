MoneyHero's Q224 results reflect management's strategy of growing market share in its core geographies, as it invests in advertising, customer rewards and its platforms. Approved application conversion, a key driver of revenue, continues to improve as MoneyHero upgrades the customer experience and broadens its product range. Given the elevated investment, we have lowered our adjusted EBITDA expectations for FY24 through to FY26, which lowers our DCF valuation ($2.86/share versus $5.17/share previously). Management expects to achieve monthly positive adjusted EBITDA during Q424. We expect profitability to subsequently improve as the group benefits from operational leverage and continues to grow market share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...