Western Australian gas utility ATCO Australia has achieved a network distribution blend of up to 10% renewable hydrogen, produced by a solar-powered electrolyzer, for 3,000 homes. From pv magazine Australia Western Australian gas utility ATCO Australia has achieved a test network distribution blend of up to 10% renewable hydrogen, produced by a solar-powered electrolyzer, for 3,000 homes as part of its Hydrogen Community Blending Project (HCBP). The Hydrogen Community Blending Project (HCBP) is a AUD 2. 6 million ($1. 7 million) initiative, building on successful blending tests from the Clean ...

