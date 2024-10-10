Researchers in Spain have created a new model to accurately estimate oil production and energy generation in agrivoltaic facilities built in hedgerow olive orchards. The proposed approach also allows the generation of mathematical equations estimating the influence of the system design variable. Researchers at the University of Cordoba in Spain have developed a model to simulate solar radiation in agrivoltaic plants deployed on hedgerow olive orchards. Compared to traditional olive orchards, hedgerow olive orchards allow a higher degree of mechanization and reduced costs. They are commonly spread ...

