DUJUD Selected by DARPA to Participate in BRIDGES Program

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / DUJUD, a pioneering innovator in the field of 3D electronics and advanced telecommunications technology, is proud to announce its selection by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) program. This prestigious selection comes as a result of rigorous competition, with DUJUD emerging as one of multiple selectees from a large pool of proposals. DUJUD, selected for its innovation in telecommunications and defense systems, is pushing the envelope for future capabilities in information exchange, military communications, and beyond through its participation in the BRIDGES "Next Generation Antennas" topic area.



"DUJUD is honored to be chosen by DARPA for this transformative project, and we are eager to bring our world-class team of engineers, researchers, and visionaries to the forefront of this endeavor. The BRIDGES program aims to provide companies that demonstrate they can provide innovation and value to the DoD the means to obtain a facility clearance, removing one of the biggest roadblocks-if not the only one-for innovative small companies attempting to bring their technologies to the defense industry," said Dr. Reza Abbaspour, DUJUD CEO.

In recent years, DUJUD accelerated developing LEO SATCOM terminal technology enabled by its proprietary 3D microelectronics. Currently, modern SATCOM antennas are based on phased array technology and are typically manufactured in a planar fashion due to the 2D nature of conventional printed circuit boards. DUJUD's ability to create 3D microsystems-up to THz frequencies- enables the realization of 3D conformal phased arrays, where phased arrays can be designed onto arbitrary surfaces, including cylinders, hemispheres, and other custom shapes.

"Our exceptional achievement has drawn interest from various sectors, such as Airbus's high-altitude drones-the project Zephyr. More importantly, the United States Air Force's F-22 Program Office reached out to DUJUD's management team with a contracting vehicle to facilitate the integration of DUJUD's ultrawide field-of-view 3D phased arrays," said Dr. Abbaspour. DUJUD has developed 3D phased arrays that exhibit > ±85 degrees scanning angle-approximately 250% wider than conventional planar phased arrays-making it the only feasible LEO SATCOM terminal technology for high-velocity on-the-move operations.

"It is obvious to the SATCOM industry that what we offer is a major technology shift and not just another incremental improvement. Currently, a dozen of startups and larger corporations are attempting to improve the traditional flat-panel phased arrays, hoping to set a foot in SATCOM lucrative market. However, it seems challenging, if not impossible, to beat fundamental challenges with the flat-panel phased arrays as they have reached to their theoretical limitations. Facilitated by the BRIDGES, all our innovations addressing those technical challenges can now be transferred to the defense industry," said Dr. Abbaspour.

The significance of DARPA's BRIDGES program extends beyond the defense sector. DUJUD's advancements in antenna technology are expected to have a far-reaching impact on a wide range of applications, including 5G networks, space exploration, and autonomous vehicles, positioning DUJUD as a global leader in telecommunications innovation.

Contact Information:

Jacob Williams

media@dujud.com

SOURCE: DUJUD

View the original press release on newswire.com.