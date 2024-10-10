Researchers from Norway and Germany investigated the influence of impurities in fused quartz crucibles used in silicon PV ingot production. The results suggest that the key factors influencing crucible uniformity are sand quality, sand particle size, and aspects of the manufacturing process. Researchers from Norway and Germany investigated the influence of impurities in fused quartz crucibles used in silicon PV ingot production, specifically the physical properties and the uniformity of hydroxyl impurities. The research was enabled by infrared microscopy and viscosity testing. "Understanding the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...