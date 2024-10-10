Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2024 10:10 Uhr
Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group and A1 Advisory Announce Strategic Partnership

Partnership Aims to Provide Capital and Alliances to Accelerate Company's Growth

MIAMI and LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc., an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, and A1 Advisory, a London-based advisory firm specializing in advisory and investor relations services for technology-driven companies, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to provide strategic advisory services to support Cyber A.I. Group's future growth initiatives.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step for Cyber A.I. Group as it seeks to expand its global reach into new markets and sectors. With A1 Advisory's expertise in identifying, introducing, and securing through their investor relations network investment capital, the partnership will focus on identifying key global relationships to support Cyber A.I. Group's long-term vision for innovation and market leadership.

"We are excited to partner with A1 Advisory to take our global outreach to the next level," said Walter Hughes, CEO of Cyber A.I. Group. "Their deep relationships with investors will be invaluable as we scale our operations and continue to push the boundaries of A.I. and Cybersecurity."

A1 Advisory has a strong focus of working with high-growth technology companies and matching them with investors who provide capital and strategic value. The firm will leverage its investor relations network and expertise to assist the capital raise, which can accelerate Cyber A.I. Group's expansion efforts while supporting the Company's mission of enhancing Cybersecurity through A.I.-driven solutions.

"We are excited to collaborate with Cyber A.I. Group, a company that is at the threshold of meteoric growth through the execution of its Buy & Build business model in the Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence space," said Nick Sylvester, Chief Investment Officer of A1 Advisory. "By working together, we aim to introduce through our investor outreach the strategic capital which not only supports accelerated growth but is also aligned with the company's strategic goals and growth trajectory."

A1 has already commenced significant outreach with both firms working closely to identify prospective institutional and retail relationships. This collaboration comes at a time of heightened interest in A.I.-driven technologies, with the global A.I. market projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

For more information, please visit cyberaigroup.ioor a1advisory.io.

About A1 Advisory

A1 Advisory is a premier London-based advisory firm that specializes in strategic advisory and investor relations services for technology-driven companies. With a network of top-tier investors and a deep understanding of capital markets, A1 Advisory helps clients accelerate growth and achieve their strategic goals. For more information, please visit: a1advisory.io.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. is an international company engaged in the acquisition and management of worldwide Cybersecurity and IT services firms. Cyber A.I. is pursuing a highly proactive "Buy & Build" strategy to rapidly expand operations internationally by acquiring a broad spectrum of IT services companies and repositioning them to address fast-growing market needs for Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence.

Paris:
17-21 Rue Saint-Fiacre
Paris 75002, France

New York:
641 Lexington Avenue, 14th Floor,
New York, NY 10022

Miami:
990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503
Miami, FL 33132

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b084e815-77b5-43c7-9afb-67eed27fe758

Images accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3af8503d-d6bf-484f-90de-51532d62ac88
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/628144cd-3601-4d7b-ba2c-1b1826b65a33


