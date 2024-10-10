Anzeige
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
STAARDOM LIMITED: Staardom Ltd's Aastha Vakil Empowers Children to Face Adversity with Courage and Strength

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As today's children and teens navigate the growing challenges of modern life, facing bullying, anxiety, and rising mental health pressures, Staardom Ltd. is proud to announce that their young artist, 9-year-old singer-songwriter Aastha Vakil, is providing a much-needed voice of empowerment. With her newly released single "Believe in Yourself," Aastha aims to inspire young people to embrace their self-worth, build confidence, and rise above adversity.

A Powerful Message for Today's Youth from Staardom's Aastha Vakil

At an age when most children are just beginning to explore their own identities, Aastha is already making a profound impact through her music under the management of Staardom Ltd. Her songs directly address the key issues affecting young people today, offering them encouragement and hope. "Believe in Yourself," released globally on October 3rd by Staardom Ltd., carries a simple yet powerful message to her peers: they have the inner strength to overcome any obstacle.

A Young Artist with a Global Appeal and Personal Impact

Born in Mumbai and now living between Mumbai, London, and the Isle of Man, Aastha Vakil's international upbringing has given her a unique perspective on life's challenges. Taking inspiration from her maternal grandfather, Aastha writes and produces her own songs, speaking directly to the hearts of children facing bullying, self-doubt, and mental health struggles. Her music is more than just entertainment - it's a message of self-confidence and resilience that resonates deeply with young listeners, a testament to the support and guidance she receives from Staardom Ltd.

"Many young people feel like they're not good enough or don't fit in. I write my songs to show them they can overcome anything if they believe in themselves," Aastha says.

Staardom Ltd. Supports Aastha's Mission to Inspire and Collaborate

Aastha's ability to connect with young audiences has already earned her international recognition, and Staardom Ltd. is committed to furthering her reach and impact. Her lyrics are relatable to children across the globe, offering a universal message of empowerment: no matter the struggles they face, they have the strength to prevail.

"Aastha's music is more than just songs - it's a message of empowerment," says a representative from Staardom Limited, the management team behind Aastha. "She's showing children everywhere that they are strong, capable, and worthy."

In addition to her musical mission, Aastha is now actively seeking to collaborate with charity organisations dedicated to boosting child and adolescent mental health. By partnering with these organisations, she hopes to amplify her message of resilience and self-belief, offering greater support to the young people who need it most, with the help and guidance of Staardom Ltd.

For more information about Staardom Ltd. and Aastha Vakil, please contact:

Isabella Hawke

Staardom Limited
North Suite, First Floor
18-20 North Quay
Douglas, Isle of Man IM1 4LE

Phone: +44 (0) 7624 457139

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89cc2682-0ad9-47b3-925f-197832cd5ad2


