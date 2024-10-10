ICPO Foundation partners with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

The parties cooperate in the area of therapeutic clinical applications of nuclear medicine in oncology worldwide.

October 10, 2024 - Wiesbaden, Germany. Today, the International Centers for Precision Oncology (ICPO) Foundation announced a strategic collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for therapeutic clinical applications of nuclear medicine in oncology. This partnership will focus on providing expert advisory services, assessing national needs, developing health workforce capacities, and supporting high-quality nuclear medicine facilities worldwide. The aim is to improve the accessibility of radiotheranostics, ensuring that countries can leverage their full potential for effective patient care.

The ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic centers dedicated to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology. It has launched the "ICPO Academy for Theranostics" and is driving forward the research of innovative radiopharmaceuticals. The Foundation's mission is to ensure that cutting-edge cancer therapies are accessible to patients worldwide. The collaboration with the IAEA will benefit and accelerate the realization of the ICPO Foundation's vision.

Together, ICPO Foundation and IAEA will be able to provide advisory services for the appropriate use of therapeutic clinical applications of nuclear medicine through participation in expert missions, technical reviews, advisory boards, and consultancy meetings. Furthermore, both parties will assess the needs and capacities of countries to establish or strengthen quality, accessible, and safe therapeutic clinical applications of nuclear medicine. ICPO and IAEA will cooperate to establish health workforce capacity development services in therapeutic clinical applications of nuclear medicine. Through auditing and promoting the establishment of centers of excellence, the partners are driving efforts to establish and maintain high-quality nuclear medicine facilities worldwide.

Odile Jaume, CEO of the ICPO Foundation, is delighted about this fruitful cooperation, stating: "We are excited to join forces with the IAEA to advance the use of nuclear medicine for therapeutic applications across the globe. This partnership will ensure that countries can benefit from cutting-edge nuclear medicine technologies regardless of their initial capabilities. Together, we are committed to promoting excellence in the field of radio theranostics and scaling patient access to this innovative treatment worldwide."

Najat Mokhtar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications, praised the strategic cooperation, saying: "We look forward to working with the ICPO Foundation in our shared mission to enhance the global utilization of nuclear applications in oncology. Our collaboration, including efforts under the IAEA Rays of Hope initiative, will enhance our support to countries and provide them with the healthcare workforce they need in order to ensure that nuclear medicine is applied in a safe and secure manner and made widely accessible to patients worldwide. The IAEA and ICPO are dedicated to advancing high-quality standards in nuclear medicine and providing accessible healthcare to their populations."

Caption photo:

Najat Mohktar, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications and Odile Jaume, CEO ICPO Foundation (f.l.t.r.)

Copyright ICPO Foundation

About ICPO Foundation

The International Centers for Precision Oncology Foundation (ICPO) is a non-profit organization established in 2019 under German law by leading international medical practitioners and life sciences entrepreneurs. Recognizing a paradigm shift in cancer care from one size fits all to a personalized approach, the ICPO Foundation is helping to build momentum to scale global patient access to Radiomolecular Precision Oncology to support this shift. Therefore, the ICPO Foundation aims to develop an international network of physical diagnostic and therapeutic Centers for Precision Oncology organized in a Social Franchise model based on shared know-how, certified education with the ICPO Academy for Theranostics, and design and process standardization that enables best clinical practice globally. Furthermore, it is the ICPO Foundation's objective to empower its centers by embedding them in a highly inclusive community that spearheads its model and lives up to the Precision Oncology promise by making it available to all patients in need, irrespective of country or social status.

Learn more about the ICPO Foundation at www.icpo.foundation and the ICPO Academy for Theranostics at www.theranostics.academy

About IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency. Within the fields of nuclear medicine, diagnostic imaging and radiation oncology, these activities help to strengthen diagnostic and therapeutic practices around the world - contributing significantly to improved patient care and the overall advancement of healthcare.

