MCPV, a Netherlands based cell manufacturer, has secured €4. 2 million ($4. 6 million) of Dutch government support for a 4 GW solar cell plant to be built in the town of Veendam. It has also obtained electricity supply commitments for initial production lines and future expansion. MCPV has signed €4. 2 million of financing agreements with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Province of Groningen, and the Investment and Development Agency for the Northern Netherlands. The company said the new funds will enable it to "kick-start" implementation of a 4 GW cell factory to be built in Veendam, in the ...

