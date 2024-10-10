21Shares Grows its European Crypto ETP Lineup with the Launch of Future of Crypto Index ETP (FUTR)

ZURICH, 10 October 2024 - 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares Future of Crypto Index ETP (FUTR) on Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam. FUTR represents the latest addition to its growing European product lineup, representing the firm's 44th crypto ETP, its 10th crypto basket ETP, and its first-ever crypto megatheme ETP.

Exchange Product Name Ticker ISIN Fee Euronext Paris 21Shares Future of Crypto Index ETP FUTR FP CH1382892102 1.49% Euronext Amsterdam 21Shares Future of Crypto Index ETP FUTR NA CH1382892102 1.49%

"Global excitement, demand and momentum for crypto is undeniable. And 21Shares has been at the forefront of increasing global access to the crypto asset class since inception in 2018 - offering investors a six-year track record of developing, launching and managing crypto ETPs," said Hany Rashwan, Co-Founder and CEO of 21Shares. "As 21Shares' first-ever crypto megatheme ETP, FUTR represents the next evolution of the firm's European product lineup and a potential opportunity for investors looking for the next step after allocating to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)."

Rashwan continued: "With the launch of FUTR, 21Shares is thrilled to leverage the firm's world-class product development and research capabilities to bring investors access to a future-oriented, broad-based index offering easy exposure to the most promising sectors of the crypto ecosystem."

FUTR provides investors with comprehensive exposure to the top sectors and themes anticipated to drive the future growth of the crypto market. By tracking a broad-based index that covers over 80% of the market, the ETP offers exposure to six key megathemes expected to drive long-term growth in the crypto market:

Payment Platforms: Payment platforms are blockchains or protocols specialized in transferring value. Smart Contract Platforms: A smart contract platform is a base blockchain with built-in general-purpose programmability that allows developers to write smart contracts and launch decentralized applications (dApps). Blockchain Accelerators: A blockchain accelerator is a separate blockchain that helps augment the network capacity of a settlement blockchain by orders of magnitude while inheriting the security guarantees of the latter. Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Decentralized finance is internet-native financial infrastructure that does not rely on a centralized institution such as a bank, broker, or similar intermediaries. AI and Data Solutions: This refers to platforms that leverage artificial intelligence and data technologies to enhance various aspects of crypto ecosystems. Social and Gaming: This refers to an overlaying sector between blockchain, crypto, and the gaming industries, along with social elements that enhance player interactions and community building.

FUTR takes a market-capitalization weighted approach, with leading assets from each of these six megathemes. In addition, FUTR offers dynamic allocation, a strategy that evolves with the market to provide alignment with emerging trends and opportunities. Further, FUTR excludes meme tokens, privacy tokens and assets below a $2M liquidity threshold, focusing on quality investments. FUTR is 100% physically backed by the underlying assets stored securely in cold storage by an institutional-grade custodian, offering enhanced protection.

21Shares worked with MarketVector Indexes as the index provider for FUTR. MarketVector Indexes brings deep market knowledge in crypto indices to the digital assets landscape.

"The 21Shares Future of Crypto Index provides a dynamic framework for tracking key sectors driving the next phase of crypto growth. We're excited to partner with 21Shares on this forward-thinking, innovative product", said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector Indexes.

The launch of FUTR also represents an expansion of 21Shares' collaboration with Flow Traders, who will act as the market maker for the product.

"This is another step forward in supporting the broader adoption of digital assets, and we are thrilled to continue to expand our role in being the leading liquidity provider in the crypto ETP space as well as our partnership with 21Shares," said Michael Lie, Global Head of Digital Assets at Flow Traders. "Innovative products like FUTR with diversified exposure to key themes in crypto, much like sector ETFs in TradFi, are going to be essential in expanding the full reach of digital assets and its value to financial markets. In our role, we will continue supporting innovative products and driving the convergence of TradFi and crypto."

For more details about the 21Shares Future of Crypto Index ETP, including the factsheet, please click here .

About 21.co / 21Shares

21.co is the world's leader in providing access to crypto through simple and easy to use products. 21.co is the parent company of 21Shares, one of the world's largest issuers of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) - which is powered by Onyx, a proprietary technology platform used to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs for 21Shares and third parties. The company was founded in 2018 by Hany Rashwan and Ophelia Snyder. 21Shares is registered in Zurich, Switzerland with offices in Zurich, London and New York. For more information, please visit 21Shares.

About MarketVector Indexes - www.marketvector.com

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") is a regulated Benchmark Administrator in Europe, incorporated in Germany and registered with the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). MarketVector maintains indexes under the MarketVectorTM, MVIS®, and BlueStar® names. With a mission to accelerate index innovation globally, MarketVector is best known for its broad suite of Thematic indexes, a long-running expertise in Hard Asset-linked Equity indexes, and its pioneering Digital Asset index family. MarketVector is proud to be in partnership with more than 25 Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers and index fund managers in markets throughout the world, with more than USD 50 billion in assets under management.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading multi-asset market maker founded more than twenty years ago, the firm expanded into digital assets trading in 2017, focusing on centralized exchanges before expanding its operations to include over-the-counter trading, options trading and decentralized finance. Additionally, Flow Traders strategically invests in builders and teams driving the convergence of centralized and decentralized finance.

