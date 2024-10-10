Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI GROUP September 2024

VILVI GROUP, which consists of Vilkyškiu pienine AB, "Modest" AB, Kelmes pienine AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for September 2024 amounted to 22.81 million EUR - 28.5% increase comparing to September 2023. The sales of the Group for period January - September 2024 amounted to 181.37 million EUR 17.9% increase comparing to the same period last year.



