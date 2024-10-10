Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 11:00 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BVA Survey by IntyEssentials Reveals The Extent of Sexual Pain Among Women in France

PARIS, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by BVA in collaboration with IntyEssentials reveals a major public health issue that is still largely underestimated in France: sexual pain in women. The results of the survey, carried out among 1,000 women aged 18 to 65, show that 80% of women have experienced discomfort or pain in the vulvo-vaginal area at some point in their lives. Over 63% currently suffer from this pain, which may come and go.

IntyEssentials Logo

The study highlights the frequency and severity of pain during intercourse in the female population in France. Almost 47% of women say they sometimes or often experience pain during penetrative sex, while 33% report pain after intercourse. Of those affected, 40% rate their pain as 6 or more on a scale of 1 to 10, underlining the severity of such pain.

The survey also highlights the impact of genital pain on women's sex lives and mental health. Some 64% of women affected by intimate pain or discomfort reported negative consequences. These include loss of sexual pleasure (25%), reduced desire (25%), or anxiety about sexual relations (22%).

The results underline the urgent need to increase awareness of this issue, as well as improve access to appropriate care for women suffering from sexual pain. Despite their frequency, these pains are often ignored or misdiagnosed, creating a persistent taboo around women's sexual health in France.

About the study
This study was conducted online from March 22 to 27, 2024, among a representative sample of 1,000 women aged 18 to 65, including 903 who have already been sexually active. The quota method was used to guarantee representativeness in terms of age, profession, region of residence and the urban/rural divide.

IntyEssentials is a brand dedicated to women's intimate well-being, offering natural, respectful solutions for the care of the vulvo-vaginal area. Founded on a holistic approach to sexual health, IntyEssentials is committed to raising awareness and improving access to safe, effective bodycare. To find out more, visit www.intyessentials.com.

References :
https://intyessentials.com/pages/presse
https://www.bva-xsight.com/sondages/une-etude-bva-xsight-intyessentials-revele-limpact-des-douleurs-vulvo-vaginales-sur-la-vie-des-femmes/

Logos :
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gX5nwEzuma8POWBFMxfzRZkBG8_lOWCP?usp=drive_link

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2526740/IntyEssentials_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bva-survey-by-intyessentials-reveals-the-extent-of-sexual-pain-among-women-in-france-302271825.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
