Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 11:18 Uhr
Aker Horizons: Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds project secures grid connection for 1.1 GW floating offshore wind farm in South Korea

FORNEBU, Norway, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream"), the pureplay global wind and solar company majority-owned by Aker Horizons ASA, announced that the joint venture KF Wind, a floating offshore wind project being developed off the coast of Ulsan by Ocean Winds and Mainstream, has secured a Transmission Service Agreement (TSA) with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) for a total of 1,125 MW of clean power to be injected into Korea's national grid.

The agreement covers the first phase of the project, East Blue Power (375 MW) and the second phase, KF Wind (750 MW) with the interconnection point for the project located at KEPCO's Shinonsan onshore station in Ulsan.

Grid interconnection will enable the efficient transmission of the clean energy generated by the KF Wind floating wind project of around 1,125 MW of installed capacity to the mainland, ensuring a stable and reliable power supply while maximizing the project's contribution to the overall energy grid.

KF Wind is actively making progress in the development of its sites after achieving approval of the Environmental Impact Assessments from the Ministry of Environment, Trade and Industry. Upon completion, the Ulsan floating offshore wind farm cluster, which includes KF Wind and totals around 6 GW, is expected to become the world's largest floating offshore wind area, significantly contributing towards Korea realizing its carbon neutral targets.

For further information, please contact:
Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com
Emmet Curley, Media, Mainstream Renewable Power, Tel: + 353 86 241 1690, emmet.curley@mainstreamrp.com
Mats Ektvedt, Media, Tel: +47 41 42 33 28, mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

About Mainstream Renewable Power

Mainstream Renewable Power is a leading pure-play renewable energy company with wind and solar assets across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Mainstream is one of the most successful developers of gigawatt-scale renewables platforms, across onshore wind, offshore wind, and solar power generation. The company has successfully delivered 6.6 GW of wind and solar generation assets to financial close-ready and has a global project portfolio of over 23.8 GW. www.mainstreamrp.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/mainstream-renewable-power-and-ocean-winds-project-secures-grid-connection-for-1-1-gw-floating-offsh,c4049429

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mainstream-renewable-power-and-ocean-winds-project-secures-grid-connection-for-1-1-gw-floating-offshore-wind-farm-in-south-korea-302272771.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
