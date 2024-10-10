Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ19 | ISIN: SE0009889405 | Ticker-Symbol: 858
Frankfurt
10.10.24
09:16 Uhr
0,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITECH & DEVELOPMENT WIRELESS SWEDEN HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2024 11:22 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ) is updated

On May 4, 2020, the shares and warrants in H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB
(publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material
adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. 

Yesterday, on October 9, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with
information that in light of the bankruptcies in the Company's subsidiaries,
the Company has decided to prepare a balance sheet for liquidation purposes
(Sw. kontrollbalansräkning). 

The rules of First North Growth Market state that a listed company can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position and if any other circumstance exists that results
in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its
financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares of class B (HDW B, ISIN code SE0009889405,
orderbook ID 147691) and warrants (HDW TO4 B, ISIN code SE0020552263, orderbook
ID 305033) in H&D Wireless Sweden Holding AB (publ). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.