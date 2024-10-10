Researchers from China found that big solar power plants have a positive positive impact on the ecological environment of desert areas. Their testing was conducted at a 1 GW solar park located in China's northeastern Qinghai province. A research team led by scientists from China's Xi'an University of Technology has assessed the ecological and environmental effects of large-scale PV development in desert areas. As a case study, they evaluated the on-site (WPS) effect of the Qinghai Gonghe Photovoltaic Park, a massive 1 GW installation located in a typical alpine arid desert in Talatan, in China's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...