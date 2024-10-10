BlueWave has started working on three agrivoltaic community solar projects in Johnstown, New York, totaling 16 MW. From pv magazine USA BlueWave, a solar developer focused on agrivoltaics, is entering New York state with three solar projects in the design stage. The installations total 16 MW and are all in Johnstown, upstate New York. "We've dug in deep on agrivoltaics, it's now our default option for land use in our solar arrays," Jesse Robertson-DuBois, director of sustainable development at Bluewave, told pv magazine USA. All the arrays will feature flock-friendly agrivoltaic designs that ...

