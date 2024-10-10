Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
10.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
Culture Amp given Strategic Leader status in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success for the fifth year in a row

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp, the leading employee experience platform, has been given Strategic Leader status in the latest edition of the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success from Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, for the fifth year in a row.

Culture Amp logo (PRNewsfoto/Culture Amp)

The Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success is a key research and decision-making asset for enterprises and public bodies that want to build the best talent management strategies in the UK and Europe.

Culture Amp was previously classified as a Strategic Leader in the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions.

This continued recognition is based on an in-depth annual evaluation by Fosway Group's analysts which noted Culture Amp's unbroken product innovation record and its expanding product portfolio - including a new integrated People Analytics Solution that connects companies' HR, finance, and line of business data to deliver rich insights for leaders of scale within an organization. Fosway's accolade also recognizes Culture Amp's continual customer acquisition and advocacy across its more than 6,500-strong global customer base.

Nick Matthews, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, at Culture Amp, said: "We are thrilled to be named Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success for the fifth year in a row. This is a key benchmark for large enterprises seeking ways to better understand and refine their talent management. This prestigious award validates our innovative approach to employee experience. Our new People Analytics solution transforms siloed data into comprehensive workforce insights, empowering organisations to make informed decisions in today's dynamic workplace."

"What stands out about Culture Amp in a crowded talent market has been their ability to garner such a vibrant community of organizations who are passionate about using them to shape the sort of insights, conversations, engagement and culture that powers a high-performing organization," commented David Perring, Chief Insights Officer of Fosway Group. "With a high pace of innovation and a focus on the next generation of people intelligence, they are a Strategic Leader in Talent and People Success."

Note to editors

The 2024 Fosway 9-Grid is available here: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid-2/talent-management-people-success/

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal talent and learning supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About Culture Amp
Culture Amp is the world's leading employee experience platform, revolutionizing how 25 million employees across more than 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, drive performance management, and develop high-performing teams.

Powered by people science and the most comprehensive employee dataset in the world, the most innovative companies including Canva, On, Asana, Dolby, McDonalds and Nasdaq depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by leading capital venture funds and has offices in the US, UK, Germany and Australia. Culture Amp has been recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and most innovative companies by Fast Company. For more information visit cultureamp.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272795/4959236/Culture_Amp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/culture-amp-given-strategic-leader-status-in-2024-fosway-9-grid-for-talent--people-success-for-the-fifth-year-in-a-row-302272800.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
