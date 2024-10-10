Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2024) - On World Mental Health Day, a new suicide intervention training program developed by Compassion International has found significant improvements in suicide prevention knowledge, attitudes, skills, and practices among Compassion's church partners in Honduras.

72% of all suicides around the world occur in low- to middle-income countries, making it the third leading cause of death among 15- to 29-year-olds (WHO, 2019). In Honduras, a country with limited mental health resources but high rates of mental health issues, substance abuse and suicide, Compassion International identified a gap in service and a significant need for investment in suicide prevention initiatives.

"Recognizing that this is an urgent issue that impacts the youth we serve, we developed an intervention that was simple, effective and scalable," shares Bryan Gouge, Compassion's senior program design specialist. "Through a 'train-the-trainer' model, we equipped 281 tutors and staff at 70 Compassion church partners across the country. Today, those teams can support children and youth when they desperately need it."

The training was focused on creating conversations around mental health issues, particularly suicidal ideation, and equipping churches to recognize the signs and symptoms. It also provided guidance about how to care for those who are struggling and how to refer them to additional support systems.

To best serve the children and youth in its programs, Compassion closely monitors the effectiveness of its interventions. In this instance, the monitoring and evaluation team measured changes in knowledge, attitudes, skills, practices, and referrals. It revealed significant improvements in four of the five areas immediately after the training and three months afterwards. No significant change was observed in the referral practices of tutors and staff. This could be due to the short duration of the study or the limited mental health services currently available for youth in Honduras.

"At Compassion, we are committed to measuring the effectiveness of our work," adds Diana Cuy Castellanos, an impact research specialist with Compassion. "In Honduras, where the need for an intervention is extremely high, these results are encouraging and provides evidence to support suicide intervention efforts."

Compassion's evaluation of the intervention also found that participants felt more supported and aware of Compassion's suicide prevention efforts immediately after the training and three months afterwards. The evaluation highlighted the need for ongoing training to reinforce these gains and ensure the new skills are continuously practiced.

Perhaps most notably, the success of the intervention indicates it could be replicated in other countries with similar contexts, providing much-needed support for children and youth around the world.





Luis* struggled with his mental health for many years. Thanks to training in suicide prevention, Compassion's partner church staff were able to recognize his struggles and get him the support he needed. *Name changed to protect identity.



