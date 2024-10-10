The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) and the Cosmetic Ingredient Review (CIR) have committed to a partnership to further their efforts in exploring and increasing the exchange of information on cosmetic ingredient safety as it relates to New Approach Methodologies (NAMs) and Next Generation Risk Assessments (NGRAs).

ICCS, a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free assessments of cosmetics, and CIR, a research organization that utilizes an expert panel for cosmetic ingredient safety, share similar scientific interests when it comes to the safety of the ingredients utilized in cosmetics.

"We welcome the opportunity for continued engagement with CIR as ICCS works to develop more human-predictive new approaches to further eliminate the need for testing in animals related to cosmetics," said Erin Hill, CEO of ICCS.

The partnership will also include participation in regional and international meetings and scientific workshops related to cosmetics safety as well as the exchange of scientific research to expand the utilization of NAMs and NGRAs.

Through working together, ICCS will develop standardized best practice guidance on the use and understanding of NAMs and NGRAs to further their regulatory acceptance.

"By collaborating, we hope to foster a synergistic research sharing relationship that underscores the safety of ingredients used in cosmetics," said Bart Heldreth, Executive Director, CIR.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Hill and Heldreth today.

About ICCS

The International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (ICCS) is a global initiative focused on advancing the adoption of animal-free safety assessment approaches for cosmetics, personal care products and their ingredients. ICCS brings together scientists and experts from cosmetics manufacturers and suppliers, industry associations, and animal protection organizations to drive greater global awareness to accelerate widespread use of animal-free science through research, education training, and regulatory engagement. For more details on ICCS and its members, visit www.iccs-cosmetics.org

About CIR

The Cosmetic Ingredient Review was established in 1976 by the industry trade association (then the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association, now the Personal Care Products Council), with the support of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Consumer Federation of America. Although funded by the Council, CIR, the Expert Panel for Cosmetic Ingredient Safety, and the review process are independent from the Council and the cosmetics industry. CIR and the Expert Panel for Cosmetic Ingredient Safety operate under a set of procedures. For more information about CIR, visit www.cir-safety.org; for more information about the Expert Panel, visit ingredientsafetyexpertpanel.org

