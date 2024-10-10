Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEASALT Europe celebrates in Ibiza the First Annual Meeting of European sea salt producers to promote collaboration and sustainability in the sector

The event took place in the sea saltworks of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a benchmark in sea salt production, in harmony with nature and the conservation of unique ecosystems, such as wetlands, dunes and underwater meadows, fundamental for the health of the Mediterranean

IBIZA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibiza became the setting for the first meeting of European sea salt producers, an initiative organized by SEASALT Europe to promote networking and collaboration within the sector.

Visit to the Salinas de Ibiza, by Salinera Española.

The meeting was held in the Natural Park of Ses Salines, an environment which houses sea saltworks managed by one of the members of the association, Salinera Española, the host for this encounter.

The meeting, also conceived as an open day, aimed to connect sea salt companies, both those who are already members of the association and those interested in joining. Although most of the participants belong to SEASALT Europe, the event was open to any European sea salt supplier wishing to explore collaboration opportunities and share knowledge about sea salt production.

The beauty of the Ses Salines Natural Park, known for its biodiversity and unique avifauna, served as the backdrop for this meeting. Ses Salines is an outstanding example of how salt production can coexist in harmony with the preservation of natural ecosystems.

Among the attendees were representatives from Infosa, Bras del Port, Salinera Española, Andaluza de Sales Marinas, Salinas de Levante, Salinas de Cádiz, Theodorou Salt and other important players in the sector. In addition, the participation of new stakeholders, such as Solana Pag, brought a dimension of growth and diversity to the event.

Gonzalo Díaz, President of SEASALT Europe, said: "This meeting is a milestone for our industry. Collaboration between European sea salt works is essential to preserve our cultural and environmental heritage, while driving innovation and sustainability in sea salt production. Together, we are forging a future where the quality of our salt and respect for our ecosystems go hand in hand."

The event served to lay the groundwork for future collaborations, exploring how innovation and best practices can strengthen the competitiveness of this sector and promises to be a significant step towards the consolidation of a strong and united network of sea salt companies in Europe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2527676/Seasalt_Europe.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seasalt-europe-celebrates-in-ibiza-the-first-annual-meeting-of-european-sea-salt-producers-to-promote-collaboration-and-sustainability-in-the-sector-302272727.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.