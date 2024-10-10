Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2024 12:22 Uhr
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Update to CMS Web Consolidation to Qport Market Notice 197/24

To enhance collateral administration, Nasdaq Clearing continues its efforts to
consolidate functionalities of the Collateral Management Web (CMS Web)
application into the Q-Port clearing application. Following this integration,
all users of CMS Web will be required to migrate to Q-Port, and the CMS Web
application will be discontinued. 

A phased transition period is scheduled from February 24th, 2025 to March 28th,
2025. During this timeframe, both Q-Port and CMS Web will be available, and
participants will have the flexibility to utilize both applications in parallel
and migrate at their convenience until the phase-out date of March 28th, 2025.
The migration to Q-Port will be mandatory for all CMS Web users. 

Please refer to the following timeline for expected activities:



Activity                 Date                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Preparations for Member Readiness    November 11th, 2024 - December 6th,  
 testing                 2024                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
User Training              November 25th, 2024 - December 6th,  
                     2024                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Member Readiness Testing         December 9th, 2024 - February 21st,  
                     2025                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CMS Web users onboarding to Q-port    February 24th, 2024 - March 28th, 2025 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CMS web application decommission     March 28th, 2025            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that the dates provided are preliminary and subject to change.
Members will be informed of any modifications accordingly. 

For further details, please refer to the attached documentation:

 -- CMS Web consolidation to Q-Port Member Readiness and Migration Plan
 -- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Documents can also be found in Member Portal (Nasdaq Resources -> Genium INET
-> Fixed Income, Commodities, Clearing -> CMS Web consolidation to Q-Port). 

Members will be contacted via email to provide their designated key contact
person for this transition. 

For any additional information or inquiries, please contact the Clearing &
Collateral Management team. 

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

Phone: +46 8 405 6880

