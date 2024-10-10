NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Update to CMS Web Consolidation to Qport Market Notice 197/24

To enhance collateral administration, Nasdaq Clearing continues its efforts to consolidate functionalities of the Collateral Management Web (CMS Web) application into the Q-Port clearing application. Following this integration, all users of CMS Web will be required to migrate to Q-Port, and the CMS Web application will be discontinued. A phased transition period is scheduled from February 24th, 2025 to March 28th, 2025. During this timeframe, both Q-Port and CMS Web will be available, and participants will have the flexibility to utilize both applications in parallel and migrate at their convenience until the phase-out date of March 28th, 2025. The migration to Q-Port will be mandatory for all CMS Web users. Please refer to the following timeline for expected activities: Activity Date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Preparations for Member Readiness November 11th, 2024 - December 6th, testing 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- User Training November 25th, 2024 - December 6th, 2024 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Member Readiness Testing December 9th, 2024 - February 21st, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CMS Web users onboarding to Q-port February 24th, 2024 - March 28th, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CMS web application decommission March 28th, 2025 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the dates provided are preliminary and subject to change. Members will be informed of any modifications accordingly. For further details, please refer to the attached documentation: -- CMS Web consolidation to Q-Port Member Readiness and Migration Plan -- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Documents can also be found in Member Portal (Nasdaq Resources -> Genium INET -> Fixed Income, Commodities, Clearing -> CMS Web consolidation to Q-Port). Members will be contacted via email to provide their designated key contact person for this transition. For any additional information or inquiries, please contact the Clearing & Collateral Management team. E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com Phone: +46 8 405 6880 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1251099