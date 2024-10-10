Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec SmartMix Showcases Groundbreaking Customer Results at NRMCA Concrete Works 2024

The Giatec® team boasts the first-year success of SmartMix and unveils a new Climate Earth partnership

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Giatec®, the world leader in concrete technology platforms, is proud to announce SmartMix has achieved unprecedented customer results while introducing the newest integration partnership with Climate Earth at NRMCA Concrete Works 2024. Since its launch at last year's Concrete Works in Nashville, SmartMix has transformed concrete mix management. Powered by Giatec's AI, Roxi, it enables real-time adjustments and optimizations, giving producers full control and advanced insights to enhance mix consistency, quality, and efficiency in the ready-mix industry.





Giatec SmartMix Showcases Groundbreaking Results

GIatec unveils Climate Earth partnership

In only the past year, SmartMix has already delivered a significant impact for North American customers who embraced self-driven optimizations. SmartMix has enabled optimizations across 10% of overall production with participating producers. The system has delivered an average cement reduction of 22 pounds per mix, contributing significantly to both cost savings and sustainability goals. Producers have reported recouped initial investment in SmartMix within just two months, and total optimizations have led to 4.6 metric tonnes of CO2 reduction, equating to 229 cars off the road.

In addition to these direct savings, producers have experienced efficiency gains of up to 10x within their Quality Control departments-an area often burdened by high demands and stringent oversight. These results signal a major milestone for the concrete industry, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and mix management as opposed to maintenance.

Andy Barnes, CIO at Blue Dot Readi-Mix, witnessed first-hand the opportunity to leverage Giatec's AI capabilities, stating, "Giatec came in, delivered a clear vision, made recommendations, we implemented them, and it showed that it does what it's supposed to do and is giving us an ROI. It simply works!"

Building on Giatec's commitment to innovation and sustainability, Giatec is also proud to announce a new partnership with Climate Earth, the leader in EPD Generators and business intelligence tools for the concrete industry. This collaboration allows customers who utilize both Giatec SmartMix and Climate Earth services to connect their accounts free of charge. Through this integration, users can view their Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) directly within SmartMix and attach them to submittal packages seamlessly. Even more importantly, now the carbon footprint values from Climate Earth will autogenerate into SmartMix, providing the most accurate optimizations for CO2 reduction.

"Integrating our Climate Earth platform with Giatec is a great accomplishment and part of the first phase of our larger collaboration," said Chris Erickson, CEO of Climate Earth. "We expect this partnership to revolutionize the way producers understand their environmental footprint as well as the future of performing real-time EPD updates."

NRMCA ConcreteWorks 2024 presents an exciting opportunity for professionals in the ready-mixed concrete industry to explore the latest advancements in concrete technologies. Visit Giatec's booth, #323, to learn more about how SmartMix is helping producers meet both sustainability and profitability goals. Schedule a demo today.

Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk

Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific

marketing@giatec.ca

+1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9210

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.