Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec SmartMix Showcases Groundbreaking Customer Results at NRMCA Concrete Works 2024

The Giatec® team boasts the first-year success of SmartMix and unveils a new Climate Earth partnership

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / Giatec®, the world leader in concrete technology platforms, is proud to announce SmartMix has achieved unprecedented customer results while introducing the newest integration partnership with Climate Earth at NRMCA Concrete Works 2024. Since its launch at last year's Concrete Works in Nashville, SmartMix has transformed concrete mix management. Powered by Giatec's AI, Roxi, it enables real-time adjustments and optimizations, giving producers full control and advanced insights to enhance mix consistency, quality, and efficiency in the ready-mix industry.

Giatec SmartMix Showcases Groundbreaking Results

Giatec SmartMix Showcases Groundbreaking Results
GIatec unveils Climate Earth partnership

In only the past year, SmartMix has already delivered a significant impact for North American customers who embraced self-driven optimizations. SmartMix has enabled optimizations across 10% of overall production with participating producers. The system has delivered an average cement reduction of 22 pounds per mix, contributing significantly to both cost savings and sustainability goals. Producers have reported recouped initial investment in SmartMix within just two months, and total optimizations have led to 4.6 metric tonnes of CO2 reduction, equating to 229 cars off the road.

In addition to these direct savings, producers have experienced efficiency gains of up to 10x within their Quality Control departments-an area often burdened by high demands and stringent oversight. These results signal a major milestone for the concrete industry, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and mix management as opposed to maintenance.

Andy Barnes, CIO at Blue Dot Readi-Mix, witnessed first-hand the opportunity to leverage Giatec's AI capabilities, stating, "Giatec came in, delivered a clear vision, made recommendations, we implemented them, and it showed that it does what it's supposed to do and is giving us an ROI. It simply works!"

Building on Giatec's commitment to innovation and sustainability, Giatec is also proud to announce a new partnership with Climate Earth, the leader in EPD Generators and business intelligence tools for the concrete industry. This collaboration allows customers who utilize both Giatec SmartMix and Climate Earth services to connect their accounts free of charge. Through this integration, users can view their Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) directly within SmartMix and attach them to submittal packages seamlessly. Even more importantly, now the carbon footprint values from Climate Earth will autogenerate into SmartMix, providing the most accurate optimizations for CO2 reduction.

"Integrating our Climate Earth platform with Giatec is a great accomplishment and part of the first phase of our larger collaboration," said Chris Erickson, CEO of Climate Earth. "We expect this partnership to revolutionize the way producers understand their environmental footprint as well as the future of performing real-time EPD updates."

NRMCA ConcreteWorks 2024 presents an exciting opportunity for professionals in the ready-mixed concrete industry to explore the latest advancements in concrete technologies. Visit Giatec's booth, #323, to learn more about how SmartMix is helping producers meet both sustainability and profitability goals. Schedule a demo today.

Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk
Senior Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific
marketing@giatec.ca
+1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9210

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.