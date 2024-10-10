Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Drei Millionen Unzen und steigend: NexGold Minings Rennen um die Vorherrschaft in der Mid-Tier-Liga
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40QVZ | ISIN: CA0022051027 | Ticker-Symbol: A23
Frankfurt
10.10.24
08:15 Uhr
1,789 Euro
+0,070
+4,06 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
A2Z CUST2MATE SOLUTIONS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2024 13:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Signs Framework Agreement with Trixo for Installation and Support Services in Anticipation of Rollout of Smart Carts with Mexican and Central American Retailers

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z") (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced it has signed a framework agreement ("Agreement") with Trixo ("Trixo"), a leading retail technology integrator providing technology and IT and other services in Mexico and Central America, for in-field installation, deployment, in-store and laboratory support, maintenance, help desk services and warranty fulfillment related to the company's Cust2Mate smart cart solutions to be rolled out in Mexico and Central America.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate, stated, "We are seeing increasing interest for our Smart Carts from leading retailers in Mexico and Central America, and are taking steps to prepare for the deployment of our smart carts there. Trixo is a strategic partner and we are delighted to partner with Trixo and their team to help us deploy our smart cart solutions in Mexico and Central America."

Roberto Campos, Chairman of the Board, of Trixo stated, "As the leading retail technology service company in Central America and Mexico, we are excited to partner with the A2Z Cust2mate group as they bring their game changing platform to leading retailers in the region. With our existing support structure and relationship with those same retailers, we believe we will offer A2Z Cust2mate clients with an unparalleled level of support and service as they roll out Cust2mate smart carts"

About A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company is transforming brick-and-mortar retail with innovative smart shopping cart solutions that digitize the in-store shopping experience. The proven-in-use, friendly, sensor rich, AI driven carts enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize shrinkage, optimize retailers' operations and enable new business models. The smart carts streamline in-store shopping by enabling in-cart scanning and payment, allowing users to bypass checkout lines while alleviating labor shortages. Retailers can optimize merchandising, store layouts and promotions from data-driven insights, while shoppers get real-time information and personalized offers, turning a necessary chore into a fun and rewarding experience.

For more information on A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit www.a2zas.com.

About Trixo

TRIXO is a technology and service company dedicated to providing all members of the retail community with comprehensive solutions at the point of sale and digitally through point-of-sale and/or digital activations. Utilizing its extensive knowledge and its reach in the region, Trixo offers merchandiser, demonstrator, promoter and activation services focused on high customer service, providing information through advanced technology.

For more information on Trixo please visit https://www.trixogroup.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including whether the referenced patent will be granted. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

Company Contact Information:

Gadi Graus, CEO
Gadi.g@a2zas.com
+972-73-3700544

Investor Contacts:

John Gildea
VP Corporate Communication
John@a2zas.com
+353 86 8238177

SOURCE: A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.