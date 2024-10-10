A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.: A2Z Signs Framework Agreement with Trixo for Installation and Support Services in Anticipation of Rollout of Smart Carts with Mexican and Central American Retailers

A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. ("A2Z") (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced it has signed a framework agreement ("Agreement") with Trixo ("Trixo"), a leading retail technology integrator providing technology and IT and other services in Mexico and Central America, for in-field installation, deployment, in-store and laboratory support, maintenance, help desk services and warranty fulfillment related to the company's Cust2Mate smart cart solutions to be rolled out in Mexico and Central America.

Gadi Graus, CEO of A2Z Cust2Mate, stated, "We are seeing increasing interest for our Smart Carts from leading retailers in Mexico and Central America, and are taking steps to prepare for the deployment of our smart carts there. Trixo is a strategic partner and we are delighted to partner with Trixo and their team to help us deploy our smart cart solutions in Mexico and Central America."

Roberto Campos, Chairman of the Board, of Trixo stated, "As the leading retail technology service company in Central America and Mexico, we are excited to partner with the A2Z Cust2mate group as they bring their game changing platform to leading retailers in the region. With our existing support structure and relationship with those same retailers, we believe we will offer A2Z Cust2mate clients with an unparalleled level of support and service as they roll out Cust2mate smart carts"

About A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The Company is transforming brick-and-mortar retail with innovative smart shopping cart solutions that digitize the in-store shopping experience. The proven-in-use, friendly, sensor rich, AI driven carts enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, minimize shrinkage, optimize retailers' operations and enable new business models. The smart carts streamline in-store shopping by enabling in-cart scanning and payment, allowing users to bypass checkout lines while alleviating labor shortages. Retailers can optimize merchandising, store layouts and promotions from data-driven insights, while shoppers get real-time information and personalized offers, turning a necessary chore into a fun and rewarding experience.

For more information on A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)($AZ)(FRA - WKN:A3CSQ) and its subsidiary, Cust2mate Ltd., please visit www.a2zas.com.

About Trixo

TRIXO is a technology and service company dedicated to providing all members of the retail community with comprehensive solutions at the point of sale and digitally through point-of-sale and/or digital activations. Utilizing its extensive knowledge and its reach in the region, Trixo offers merchandiser, demonstrator, promoter and activation services focused on high customer service, providing information through advanced technology.

For more information on Trixo please visit https://www.trixogroup.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including whether the referenced patent will be granted. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

